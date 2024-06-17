American Heritage 2026 5-star QB Dia Bell commits to Texas

Dia Bell, one of the nation's premier quarterbacks in the 2026 class, committed to Texas on Monday afternoon. The Plantation-American Heritage junior announced his commitment on X.

Bell, the son of former NBA point guard Raja Bell, is rated a five-star recruit by 247Sports' composite rankings. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is ranked as the top overall recruit in the state, the No. 2 quarterback in the country and the No. 10 recruit in the nation on the composite rankings.

Bell completed 122 of 189 passes (64.6 completion percentage) for 1,929 yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games. He also rushed for two touchdowns and helped guide the Patriots to the Class 2M state semifinals.

Recruits Dia Bell and Byron Louis watch Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

A multi-sport athlete, Bell averaged 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2023-24 for American Heritage's basketball team. As a freshman, he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

Bell has more than 30 Power 4 offers, including Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Washington.

He is the latest player from Florida's loaded 2026 class to make his college decision this summer. Lake Mary's Noah Grubbs committed to Notre Dame and Jesuit's Will Griffin committed to Florida on June 1.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 2026 QB Dia Bell. son of former NBA player Raja Bell, commits to Texas