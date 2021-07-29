American gymnast Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in individual all-around

U.S. gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee won Olympic gold on Thursday in the individual all-around event.

The big picture: Simone Biles, who withdrew from the event to focus on her mental health, cheered from the stands with the rest of the women's gymnastics team as they watched Lee and teammate Jade Carey compete. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade won the silver and Russian Angelina Melnikova took the bronze.

Lee, a first-time Olympian, was among the top contenders heading into Thursday's event. She helped lead the squad to silver in the team event earlier this week.

Lee made history this year as the first Hmong American to compete at the Olympic Games, Axios' Shawna Chen writes.

Suni Lee does the uneven bars in the Olympic all-around event. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Suni Lee performs on the balance beam at the Olympic individual all-around event in Toyko. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Suni Lee competes on vault during the Olympic all-around event in Tokyo. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Image

