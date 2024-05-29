All-American guard returns to Badgers men’s basketball opponent

Caleb Love, one of the nation’s best college basketball players, announced Wednesday that he is returning to Arizona for the 2024-2025 season.

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team will square off with him and the Wildcats in the regular season opener on Friday, November 15, at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin faced Arizona last season, dropping the contest 98-73 in Tucson and Love compiled 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in the game.

Love was nearly a member of the Big Ten ahead of this past season, announcing that he was transferring to Michigan, but he ultimately ended up with the Wildcats instead.

Greg Gard’s squad in Madison will be undergoing some significant reorganizing as both primary guards Chucky Hepburn (Louisville) and AJ Storr (Kansas) transferred this offseason while senior forward Tyler Wahl graduated.

John Blackwell and Kamari McGee stand out as two returning players that could see significant workload increases while the team also added guard Camren Hunter (Central Arkansas), forward Xavier Amos (Northern Illinois) and wing John Tonje (Missouri).

