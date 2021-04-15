An American golf star yelled 'Kobe' after making a shot on the fly for an astounding eagle in pursuit of a $2 million tournament purse
Jessica Korda sank a mind-boggling chip-in from distance in the opening round of the Lotte Championship.
The American LPGA star yelled "Kobe" when the ball plunged into the cup for an astounding eagle.
Korda finished the first round tied for 7th in pursuit of the Hawaiian tournament's $2 million purse.
-LPGA (@LPGA) April 15, 2021
