An American golf star yelled 'Kobe' after making a shot on the fly for an astounding eagle in pursuit of a $2 million tournament purse

Associated Press

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Members of a Hall class are asked to choose who they would like to accompany them to the stage and present them before their acceptance speech; when the inductee is being enshrined posthumously, as in Bryant’s case, family members are asked to make the decision on presenter. Jordan tearfully spoke for more than 11 minutes at the memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles in February 2020.