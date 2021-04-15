An American golf star yelled 'Kobe' after making a shot on the fly for an astounding eagle in pursuit of a $2 million tournament purse

Breaking News:

Meredith Cash
·1 min read
jessica korda
The LPGA's Jessica Korda raised her hands, mimed shooting a jumper, and yelled "Kobe" when she sank a chip-in for eagle at the Lotte Championship. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

  • Jessica Korda sank a mind-boggling chip-in from distance in the opening round of the Lotte Championship.

  • The American LPGA star yelled "Kobe" when the ball plunged into the cup for an astounding eagle.

  • Korda finished the first round tied for 7th in pursuit of the Hawaiian tournament's $2 million purse.

