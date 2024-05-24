American Fork wins first boys soccer title in 40 years

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It took four full decades, but the American Fork boys soccer team can finally call themselves state champions.

Demetri Larsen scored the only goal of the game in the first half in a 1-0 win over Farmington for the Cavemen’s first state title since 1984.

“We had nothing to lose,” Larsen said. “We haven’t won in 40 years and we just wanted to prove ourselves this season. We won region and then state. So it was a good year, and it’s going to be the same next year.”

Larsen booted in Ben Harley’s corner kick for the game-winning goal for American Fork, which finished its championship season with a record of 16-2.

Head coach Casey Waldron has been on staff the American Fork girls soccer team that has won two state titles since 2017, but this is the boys’ first championship since he was in first grade.

“That’s the old adage right in sports, right, is getting the monkey off your back,” Waldron said. “Forty years. The captain of that team 40 years ago, called us out via email, and was really excited for us. He sad, ‘hey guys, it’s time.’ We felt the support from, from all over, and it just feels awesome.”

Farmington (16-2) outshot American Fork, 7-2, but were unable to convert any of their chance as senior goalkeeper Sebastian Borreda recorded another shutout.

Borreda also had a clean sheet in the Cavemen’s semifinal win over Bingham, which went to penalty kicks after a scoreless draw.

“This feels really good to get two clean sheets in two games consecutively,” Waldron said.

