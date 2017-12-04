American Football - Gronkowski suspended for concussion hit on White

AFP
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 3: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots and Tre&#39;Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills attempt to catch the ball during the fourth quarter on December 3, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images/AFPORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 3: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots and Tre&#39;Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills attempt to catch the ball during the fourth quarter on December 3, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/Tom Szczerbowski)

American Football - Gronkowski suspended for concussion hit on White

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 3: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots and Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills attempt to catch the ball during the fourth quarter on December 3, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images/AFPORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 3: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots and Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills attempt to catch the ball during the fourth quarter on December 3, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/Tom Szczerbowski)

- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was suspended for one game following a brutal late hit that left Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White with concussion, the NFL said. The NFL said in a statement that Gronkowski had been banned for a violation of unnecessary roughness rules during the Patriots' victory over Buffalo on Sunday. "Your actions were not incidental, could have been avoided and placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan told Gronkowski in a letter. "The competition committee has clearly expressed its goal of eliminating flagrant hits that have no place in our game," Runyan added. In Sunday's game, Gronkowski smashed his forearm into White's helmet as the Bills player lay defenseless on the ground after he had intercepted a Tom Brady pass.


AFP

What to Read Next