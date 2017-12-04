American Football - Gronkowski suspended for concussion hit on White

- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was suspended for one game following a brutal late hit that left Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White with concussion, the NFL said. The NFL said in a statement that Gronkowski had been banned for a violation of unnecessary roughness rules during the Patriots' victory over Buffalo on Sunday. "Your actions were not incidental, could have been avoided and placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan told Gronkowski in a letter. "The competition committee has clearly expressed its goal of eliminating flagrant hits that have no place in our game," Runyan added. In Sunday's game, Gronkowski smashed his forearm into White's helmet as the Bills player lay defenseless on the ground after he had intercepted a Tom Brady pass.





