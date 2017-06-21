American football - China NFL regular-season game is 'going to happen'

- China will stage a regular-season NFL game "down the road", the sport's top figure in the country told AFP on Wednesday. Richard Young, managing director of NFL China, said: "We really believe that a regular-season game is the right way to go because you want to see the real thing. To get a real game over here, you have to understand that teams only have eight home games so one team is going to have to give up one eighth of their home-team schedule, which is a difficult thing. They've got to fly a long, long way and then go back and compete the next week in a very physical sport." New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said in Shanghai this week that it was his "dream" to play in China before he retires.





AFP