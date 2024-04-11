American Flag Football League Delays Men’s Pro Launch to 2025

The American Flag Football League, whose four men’s pro division teams were supposed to begin play this month, has announced that it will delay its launch until the spring of 2025.

“After thoughtful consideration and in consultation with our partners, we have made the decision to launch our inaugural men’s and women’s professional seasons together in the spring of 2025 with more teams, games and home cities,” the AFFL said in a statement Thursday night. “These strategic changes will create a more competitive and exciting AFFL which maximizes attendance and viewership and builds on the unprecedented momentum of women’s sports.”

The AFFL bills itself as the “preeminent flag football organization in the United States.”

Founder and CEO Jeff Lewis, a former financial services executive, started the league in 2016. Its launch coincided with meteoric growth in participation in the sport, which will be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The AFFL has established youth and women’s competitions, and the new men’s league is planned to be its first professional division.

The 2024 season was to feature four teams, in Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas and Nashville. Those plans are now on hold. “We believe these changes will benefit the long-term growth of the league and further develop a passionate, community-oriented fan base,” the league statement said. “Together, we will realize the tremendous opportunity and excitement surrounding the sport of flag football for years to come.”

