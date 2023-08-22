The American family that went on a nine-hour cross-border road trip to secure ketchup chips is now swimming in a surplus of the snack — and support from the community

American family who went viral for ketchup chip road trip have so many bags now, they're donating some

The American family that went viral this summer for their nine-hour cross-border road trip to Canada to secure ketchup chips is now swimming in a surplus of the snack — and support from the community.

Rich Lieberman and his son Jacob, 15, from Virginia, made the journey to Niagara Falls in July and bought almost every bag of the Lays ketchup chips that No Frills store had.

"They had 41 bags, so left one," Rich told the CBC on July 23.

The No Frills store's Facebook post has long gone viral, like more than 6,000 times and shared more than 1,100 times, attracting attention from some big companies, too, who sent the family boxes of goodies.

The first shipment came from No Frills itself, with nine cases of assorted flavoured chips that arrived at the Lieberman family’s home.

In that shipment, Jacob had the chance to taste all-dressed chips, another Canadian specialty, and he liked them, though not as much as ketchup chips, according to Lieberman.

After No Frills came Old Dutch Foods and Heinz shipments. While Old Dutch sent the family more chips, Heinz sent boxes of bottled ketchup and customized shirts that read "Annual Lieberman Ketchup Crew Road Trip.

The family is still waiting on a shipment from Lays, but they have told CBC that what they have is more than enough and now they are looking to donate.

"We have actually donated each shipment to different schools after trying the different chips," Lieberman said. "I am currently researching several soup kitchen-type places in our area and will donate most of the ketchup there."

Who doesn't love ketchup chips?

Jacob’s love for the chips started when they were on a road trip last year when his dad noticed the unusual flavour chips at a pit stop. Although he had no interest in trying them, he knew his son would love them.

"We saw the ketchup chips and thought that was kind of weird, honestly. I'd never heard of such a thing," Rich told CBC. "But I knew he liked ketchup, so we bought him a bag."

The family's journey has gotten the attention of Canadians on social media, who are very supportive of Jacob's newfound passion. Some are even suggesting that they create a P.O. Box so the family can receive more gifts from Canadians.

Now we need to find him a P.O. Box that we as Canadians can send him chips every month! ❤️ — Lianne Arndt (@Arndt2211) July 24, 2023

While others have different ideas, suggesting a trade so they can get products that are only sold in the United States.

We should trade the lays for little Debbies 🤔😎🙏 — Allan J Ross (@AllanJRoss) July 24, 2023

The family told CBC that they are planning to visit the east coast of Canada this upcoming summer to finish off their Canadian tour.