American Express purse payout for Hudson Swafford and field at La Quinta
Hudson Swafford earned his third career PGA Tour victory in style at The American Express, and with it, lots of dollars and points.
Swafford broke from the pack late on Sunday in La Quinta, California, making eagle on the par-5 16th and birdie on the par-3 17th to win by two shots.
It was Swafford's second win in as many seasons on Tour, having ended a four-year winless drought in September 2020 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
Swafford started the final round trailing by three shots and bogeyed his opening hole. But nine birdies and one eagle – along with two other bogeys – added up to an 8-under 64 and another trophy at this event, as his maiden Tour triumph came here as well in 2017.
Full-field scores from The American Express
Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for those who made the cut in the first event on the West Coast swing:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Hudson Swafford
500.00
1,368,000.00
2
Tom Hoge
300.00
828,400.00
T3
Lanto Griffin
145.00
402,800.00
T3
Brian Harman
145.00
402,800.00
T3
Lee Hodges
145.00
402,800.00
T6
Denny McCarthy
91.66
256,500.00
T6
Francesco Molinari
91.66
256,500.00
T6
Will Zalatoris
91.66
256,500.00
9
Patrick Cantlay
80.00
222,300.00
10
Paul Barjon
75.00
207,100.00
T11
Sungjae Im
67.50
184,300.00
T11
Si Woo Kim
67.50
184,300.00
13
Wyndham Clark
60.00
161,500.00
T14
Russell Henley
50.00
119,700.00
T14
Zach Johnson
50.00
119,700.00
T14
David Lipsky
50.00
119,700.00
T14
Seamus Power
50.00
119,700.00
T14
Andrew Putnam
50.00
119,700.00
T14
Jon Rahm
50.00
119,700.00
T14
Roger Sloan
50.00
119,700.00
T14
Brandt Snedeker
50.00
119,700.00
T22
Patton Kizzire
39.00
79,420.00
T22
Luke List
39.00
79,420.00
T22
Harold Varner III
39.00
79,420.00
T25
Adam Hadwin
30.25
55,955.00
T25
Charles Howell III
30.25
55,955.00
T25
J.T. Poston
30.25
55,955.00
T25
Scottie Scheffler
30.25
55,955.00
T25
Greyson Sigg
30.25
55,955.00
T25
Alex Smalley
30.25
55,955.00
T25
J.J. Spaun
30.25
55,955.00
T25
Stephen Stallings Jr.
-
55,955.00
T33
Joseph Bramlett
20.07
39,682.86
T33
Lucas Glover
20.07
39,682.86
T33
Justin Rose
20.07
39,682.86
T33
Camilo Villegas
20.07
39,682.86
T33
Jared Wolfe
20.07
39,682.86
T33
Nick Taylor
20.07
39,682.85
T33
Sahith Theegala
20.07
39,682.85
T40
Abraham Ancer
12.33
27,013.78
T40
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12.33
27,013.78
T40
Jason Dufner
12.33
27,013.78
T40
Tony Finau
12.33
27,013.78
T40
Graeme McDowell
12.33
27,013.78
T40
Patrick Rodgers
12.33
27,013.78
T40
Vince Whaley
12.33
27,013.78
T40
Harry Higgs
12.33
27,013.77
T40
Cameron Young
12.33
27,013.77
T49
Sam Ryder
7.75
18,949.34
T49
Sepp Straka
7.75
18,949.34
T49
Bronson Burgoon
7.75
18,949.33
T49
Jason Day
7.75
18,949.33
T49
Hank Lebioda
7.75
18,949.33
T49
Adam Svensson
7.75
18,949.33
T55
Kevin Chappell
5.70
17,632.00
T55
Michael Gligic
5.70
17,632.00
T55
Patrick Reed
5.70
17,632.00
T55
Martin Trainer
5.70
17,632.00
T59
Doug Ghim
4.90
17,024.00
T59
Trey Mullinax
4.90
17,024.00
T59
Aaron Rai
4.90
17,024.00
T59
Davis Riley
4.90
17,024.00
T63
Emiliano Grillo
4.20
16,492.00
T63
K.H. Lee
4.20
16,492.00
T63
Henrik Norlander
4.20
16,492.00
66
Anirban Lahiri
3.80
16,188.00
T67
Nick Hardy
3.40
15,884.00
T67
Taylor Moore
3.40
15,884.00
T67
Seung-Yul Noh
3.40
15,884.00
70
Brice Garnett
3.00
15,580.00