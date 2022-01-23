American Express purse payout for Hudson Swafford and field at La Quinta

Hudson Swafford earned his third career PGA Tour victory in style at The American Express, and with it, lots of dollars and points.

Swafford broke from the pack late on Sunday in La Quinta, California, making eagle on the par-5 16th and birdie on the par-3 17th to win by two shots.

It was Swafford's second win in as many seasons on Tour, having ended a four-year winless drought in September 2020 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

Swafford started the final round trailing by three shots and bogeyed his opening hole. But nine birdies and one eagle – along with two other bogeys – added up to an 8-under 64 and another trophy at this event, as his maiden Tour triumph came here as well in 2017.

Here's a look at the full purse and FedExCup points payouts for those who made the cut in the first event on the West Coast swing: