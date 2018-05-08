American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award: Latest updates American Ethanol gets the green flag every time a NASCAR engine starts, keeping the sport running on high-performance Sunoco Green E15 fuel since 2011. Now the brand is presenting a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver the American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award each week for shining on those quick starts. Each week the driver …

American Ethanol gets the green flag every time a NASCAR engine starts, keeping the sport running on high-performance Sunoco Green E15 fuel since 2011. Now the brand is presenting a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver the American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award each week for shining on those quick starts.

Each week the driver who records the fastest average speed on restarts during an event and finishes the race on the lead lap will win the award. At the end of the season, the overall American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award will be presented during Champion’s Week festivities in Las Vegas. In the event of a tie at the end of the season, the winner will be the eligible driver who ranks highest in Monster Energy Series points.

“Sunoco Green E15 allows NASCAR teams to get the most out of their engines,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “It‘s made with 15 percent American ethanol, a cleaner burning, high-octane biofuel that‘s smart for engines and kinder for the Earth. On or off the track, E15 powers Sunday drives everywhere. We are proud to sponsor the American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award because it recognizes NASCAR‘s high-performance athletes — the drivers who average the fastest speed on restarts each week.”

Race teams and engine builders praise the Sunoco Green E15 fuel blend, which is a key part of NASCAR Green efforts to minimize the sport’s environmental impact. The high-performance fuel reduces race car emissions while making competition even more exhilarating with improved horsepower.

Track the competition for American Ethanol’s 2018 year-end award each week from Daytona to Homestead.

2018 AMERICAN ETHANOL GREEN FLAG RESTART AWARD WINNERS Race Track Driver Average restart speed 1. Daytona Joey Logano 187.548 mph 2. Atlanta Brad Keselowski 176.176 mph 3. Las Vegas Kevin Harvick 179.316 mph 4. ISM Raceway Kyle Busch 127.746 mph 5. Auto Club Martin Truex Jr. 179.337 mph 6. Martinsville Kyle Busch 91.014 mph 7. Texas Joey Logano 179.756 mph 8. Bristol Kyle Larson 118.743 mph 9. Richmond Martin Truex Jr. 117.112 mph 10. Talladega Chase Elliott 188.782 mph 11. Dover Kevin Harvick 152.742 mph