An all-American epic novel, from Puritans to the present day

There’s something impressive about a novel that spans several narratives, seasons and styles without feeling dislocated. It’s a feat that benefits from not only an author’s discipline and encyclopaedic brain, but also a stable nucleus from and around which their book can develop. In North Woods, the ambitious fourth novel by Daniel Mason, that fulcrum is a house: a secluded cabin in the forests of northern Massachusetts, bearing witness to the changing of centuries and seasons, and the successive lives, deaths and afterlives of its residents.

Mason’s novel, set over the course of 400 years, begins with a couple who escape a 17th-century Puritan colony to create the home that will accommodate several generations of inhabitants: a mother seeking shelter from the massacre of her village, an English soldier who devotes his life to apples, his ill-fated twin daughters, a schizophrenic man and his frantic mother, an excitable true-crime writer, and others.

Throughout North Woods, Mason experiments with a polyphony of styles and tropes. At times, as with the chapter devoted to dedicated apple-cultivator Charles Osgood, the novel evokes pre- and post-lapsarian Paradise Lost. “Is it an accident,” Osgood wonders, “that our artists chose none other than Malus domestica to depict the forbidden fruit which tempted Eve? Was not Eve herself in fact a cutting, taken from Adam’s rib?”

Elsewhere, Mason employs the mosaic structure of a commonplace book, the magical realism of classical folklore, the epistolary form, art from sketches to paintings and photographs, ballads, medical notes – the list goes on. Occasionally, the sheer level of variation can make passages feel tangential: there’s a bizarre interlude involving an amorous beetle, and a song about a panther on the prowl. But North Woods is deliciously chimeric: however fantastical or eccentric, it’s always ordered by the movement of seasons, and steadied by the homestead at its centre, intact to the final page.

Mason’s approach to writing has long been meticulous. His third novel, The Winter Soldier, about a Viennese medical student during the First World War, took him 14 years to write. A Registry of My Passage Upon the Earth, an eclectic 2020 short-story collection that became a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, took 15. And North Woods, though a brisker endeavour, was born out of similarly patient reflection: each of the 12 chapters was written during the month in which it’s set. As Mason recalls in a note to the reader: “If the month turned before I finished, well, I would have to move on.” His scrupulous methods may be connected to his background in medicine: as well as being an award-winning author, Mason is a professor of psychiatry at Stanford and a practising psychiatrist.

Two storylines in North Woods are especially captivating. The first is that of the inseparable twins Alice and Mary Osgood, who inherit their father’s beloved apple-orchard along with the house. Their unhappy tale – one of love, loneliness, and crippling envy, brought on by Alice’s position as “the fairest” sister – is told simply, as are later intermissions involving their ghosts. Mason’s deftness as a writer becomes most apparent when his prose is at its most stripped-down, and in his descriptions of Mary’s jealousy and Alice’s guilt, you see his extra-fictional interest in the human mind. Such attentiveness is also what makes the storyline of Robert, who has schizophrenia, so absorbing: told alternately through a psychiatrist’s case-notes and the perspectives of his mother Lilian and sister Helen, the narrative is a tale of unconditional maternal love and psychological torment.

All the stories in North Woods combine to form a tapestry deeply rooted in the concept of ecological succession. But Mason’s preoccupation is not just with seasonal and human change: it’s also the idea that each beginning, whether that of a human life, a homestead or a single apple tree, is inextricably linked to the ending that preceded it. As Mason puts it in a note to readers: “October determined November and November determined December and December January, ecologically and narratively.” And so on, until the cycle begins again.

