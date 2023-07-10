FAMU football All-American defensive lineman reverses return plans, re-enters transfer portal

UPDATE | Kamari Stephens re-enters NCAA Transfer Portal on July 10, 2023

Florida A&M football's Dark Cloud Defense may be without Kamari Stephens after all.

The HBCU All-American defensive lineman announced via Twitter that he re-entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday.

He has two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

I am officially back in the transfer portal with two years of eligibility graduate transfer pic.twitter.com/Hk7Frhn0bf — TIME WILL TELL🙏🏾 (@ks_era3) July 10, 2023

Stephens originally entered the portal on May 1, but decided to stay with FAMU on May 31.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He said he turned down Division I-FBS offers such as Central Florida (UCF) and Jacksonville State, which he took visits to before remaining with the Rattlers.

Stephens, 6-foot-3, 270 pounds compiled 23 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception in two active seasons with the Rattlers, which earned All-SWAC and Boxtorow HBCU All-American honors.

Original Report | Kamari Stephens remains with FAMU after stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida A&M Rattlers defensive lineman Kamari Stephens (97) celebrates as FAMU faces Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Kamari Stephens is staying a Rattler.

The FAMU football All-American defensive lineman announced that he cancelled his transfer plans to return to the team for the 2023 season with a two-minute video posted to Twitter.

Advertisement

The short film also featured FAMU head coach Willie Simmons and director of recruiting Devin Rispress as Stephens sported a Central Florida (UCF) hoodie.

“At the end of the day, I just feel like it’s best for me to be a Rattler,” Stephens said on the announcement video. ”Once a Rattler, always a Rattler.”

The difference between possible and impossible lies in a person determination." pic.twitter.com/YnIU5aj9HJ — TIME WILL TELL🙏🏾 (@ks_era3) May 31, 2023

Stephens entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on May 1.

Advertisement

Including UCF, Stephens held eight Division I-FBS offers according to his Twitter. He visited UCF in Orlando on the weekend of May 19.

Stephens has two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate student.

Stephens arrived to FAMU from Jacksonville's Sandalwood High School as a member of the 2019 recruiting class.

He tallied 23 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception in two active seasons with the Rattlers.

Stephens, 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, broke out during the 2022 season, finishing with 20 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception ― earning All-SWAC and All-American honors.

Advertisement

Stephens recently graduated from FAMU with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: All American Kamari Stephens announces transfer plans