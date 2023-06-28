All-American defensive lineman details Tennessee visit, Vols’ player development

Defensive lineman Preston Carey is projected to become a top prospect in the class of 2026.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive lineman is from St. Anthony’s High School in Melville, New York.

Carey earned 2022 first-team MaxPreps High School All-American honors and was named a FBU Adidas All-American.

After being offered a scholarship by the Vols in eighth grade, Carey visited Tennessee for the first time on June 24.

Carey discussed his Tennessee visit with Vols Wire.

“It was amazing,” he said. “From the point of driving on campus, and seeing how gorgeous the campus is, and seeing how clean it is, and then all the way to the football aspect of it, which is what we were there for.

“The hospitality was good and anything I needed that day they were willing to get it done. You can see why they get so many top recruits because they’re just great. Not only do they talk football, but they also talk life and they care about your family.”

Carey detailed forming a relationship with Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner and fitting into the Vols’ defensive scheme.

“I could play five-tech, three-checker, nose and he’ll definitely develop me when I get there,” Carey said. “I’m 6-5, 280 right now, and can still play any position on the defensive line.

“Last year I played defensive tackle with some defensive end, and I played heavier than I am now. I have three more years. I’m young, I’m 2026, so I’ll keep developing and wherever my body takes me, and coach offers me to play, I’ll produce there.”

Garner’s history of developing defensive linemen into NFL prospects is appealing to Carey.

“Look at Byron (Young),” Carey said. “He was a JUCO player first and came in, so they only developed him for about a year. I can’t imagine how much they would develop me if I was there for three years and then getting ready for the NFL.”

Rodney Garner. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Carey explained how Tennessee is a “top school” during the early part of his recruitment.

“It really comes down to how much they care about me and what they want to do to either get me on campus or to recruit me,” Carey said of Tennessee.

The 2026 prospect plans to visit Tennessee again during the season, but does not have a date set.

“Coach (Josh) Heupel and coach Garner definitely want to get me down for a game, but whatever I can do to get back down there I will do it,” he said. “I definitely want to experience a game day and keep building the relationship with the coaches.

“I definitely want to get back down there as soon as possible, whether it be for a game or after the dead period.”

I was offered by @Vol_Football as an 8th grader.

Today I visited for the first time and had an incredible day in Rockytop. @coachjoshheupel @coachg76 and the whole staff made it special. What a beautiful campus, cool fanbase, and a history of winning traditions! @levornh… pic.twitter.com/yrUfk9dJwY — 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝗼𝐧 𝐉. 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐲 ’𝗣𝗝’ (@PrestonJCareyPJ) June 24, 2023

