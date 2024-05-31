All-American DaRon Holmes rumored to have received first-round draft promise

Former Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II is reportedly gaining traction to become a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Holmes recently canceled predraft workouts with several teams, creating speculation that he has received a draft promise. He was considered a borderline first-round pick but has apparently improved his stock to be a lock to go in the top 30.

Sources told ESPN Holmes recently canceled several workouts, raising strong suspicions that he has secured a guarantee in the back part of the first round. Coming off a productive career at Dayton in which he made strides as a shooter (38% from 3 last season), Holmes appears to have helped himself in the pre-draft process, moving himself into the first-round picture.

Holmes was a consensus second-team All-American this past season with the Flyers, averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks in 33 games. He was also named the Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-10 center appears to have had a strong predraft process. It now looks like Holmes will be drafted toward the back of the end of the first round, with teams like Washington, Minnesota, Utah, Denver and Boston positioned in that range.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire