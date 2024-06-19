All-American DaRon Holmes II among third wave of players invited to draft

Former Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II is among the prospects invited to attend the 2024 NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Holmes was a consensus second-team All-American last season with the Flyers, averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks in 33 games. He was also named the Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining Holmes in the third group of prospects to be invited to the draft green room on June 26 are Pitt guard Carlton Carrington, Colorado forward Tristan da Silva and Indiana center Kel’el Ware.

Teams with first-round picks each year vote on the players they believe will be drafted early, typically the top 20-25 prospects. Last year, 25 prospects were invited to the green room and only one wasn’t selected in the first round (Rayan Rupert, 43rd overall pick).

The first group of players invited to the green room included French players Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr and Tidjane Salaün; UConn players Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle; G League Ignite players Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland; and Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard.

Included in the second batch of invitations were Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, Serbian guard Nikola Topić, Duke players Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski, Miami forward Kyshawn George, Baylor center Yves Missi and Kansas forward Johnny Furphy.

