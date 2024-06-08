All-American Dalton Knecht reveals keys to breakout season at Tennessee

Dalton Knecht had a breakout senior season with the Tennessee Volunteers and is projected to be a lottery pick this month in the 2024 NBA draft, as a result.

Knecht was a consensus first-team All-American after averaging 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 39.7% shooting from 3-point range. He registered a program record eight 35-point performances, including 37 points in a loss to Purdue in the Elite Eight.

The 23-year-old transferred to Tennessee after playing two years at Northern Colorado and Northeastern Junior College in Colorado. He had a seemingly easy transition to the higher competition level of the SEC and capitalized on a larger role in Knoxville.

That, in his mind, is why he had a productive year.

I think it was just playing against higher competition. I feel like every time I play against higher competition, I play better. (It was) just that and learning. Watching film with coaches has also helped me.

Knecht is considered a top-10 pick, given his experience and ability on offense. He became the second player in program history to register at least five 35-point games and had the first 40-point effort in regulation by a Vol in over 34 years.

He worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, his second overall of the predraft process. He is said to be drawing strong interest from several teams in the middle of the lottery, including the Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz.

Knecht is viewed as a player who can step in immediately and contribute at a high level, which is attractive to every team in his range. He was tasked with handling the bulk of the scoring duties this past season but is willing to fill any role asked of him at the next level.

“I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Knecht said. “If that’s being a role player or whatever it needs to be, I’m going to go do that and do it at the best ability I can do.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire