All-American cornerback Marcelles Williams recaps Tennessee visit

Four-star cornerback Marcelles Williams unofficially visited Tennessee on April 13.

The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback is from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.

Williams discussed visiting Tennessee and updated his recruitment with Vols Wire.

“I’m a priority recruit for them and I can come and make a big impact early at cornerback,” Williams said about Tennessee. “Tennessee fans are crazy and I know the environment is one of the best in the nation.”

Williams is the No. 70 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 8 cornerback and No. 8 player in California, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Secondary coach Willie Martinez has been an integral part of Tennessee’s recruiting process for Williams.

“I talk with coach Nez the most, he’s been recruiting me for a while,” Williams said. “I still talk to coach (Josh) Heupel and coach (Tim) Banks every once in a while.”

Tennessee assistant coach Willie Martinez. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Williams earned first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American honors last season. He recorded 46 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups as a junior.

The 2024 prospect plans to take his time throughout the summer before making a final commitment decision.

“Taking it slow, but I want to decide before the season,” Williams said about his recruiting timeline.

The Vols were one of Williams’ top-12 schools in March.

“They’re for sure up there with the other top schools on my list,” he said.

More Recruiting!

2024 SEC football recruiting rankings after Vols' Edrees Farooq commitment No. 1 safety in Maryland commits to Tennessee No. 1 player in Mississippi schedules official visit to Tennessee Twitter reaction from top recruits attending 2023 Orange & White Game Nation's No. 1 running back announces top 10 schools

Follow all your favorite Tennessee teams at Vols Wire and Titans Wire!

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire