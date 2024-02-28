American Christian Academy defeats Deshler, moves onto state championship

BIRMINGHAM — American Christian Academy boys basketball has punched its ticket to the Class 4A state championship game for the first time in school history.

The Patriots defeated Deshler by a score of 58-54 on Tuesday afternoon in the boys Class 4A AHSAA semifinals. Now, ACA advances to play the winner between DAR vs. Jackson in the state championship game on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

ACA head coach Blake Thrasher, who was diagnosed with leukemia in November, was in attendance to watch his team, which is being led by interim head coach Austin Grammer, in Tuesday's contest.

ACA's Eric Hines finished the game with 17 points for the Patriots to go with 19 rebounds. Davis Dare and Hunter Bates each finished with 12 points, while Samuel Holt finished with 10.

Besides the first two-and-a-half minutes of play, American Christian never trailed in the first half. The Patriots held a 30-25 lead going into halftime, led largely by Hines, who had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the first half.

The teams continued to exchange the lead late down the stretch. Deshler regained the lead for the first time since the first quarter at the 5:16 mark of the fourth period off of a 3-pointer by Garrett Reid. ACA, though, quickly responded with a Justin Michael Allen 3-pointer as the teams went back and forth with the lead.

Holt nailed two free throws with 14.1 seconds remaining in regulation to give ACA the 57-54 lead. Deshler inbounded the ball but was unable to convert on a 3-pointer by Reid. Hines came down with the rebound and was sent to the line, where he made one of his two free throws, putting the game out of reach for the Tigers as ACA held on to win it.

REGIONAL RESULTS: Alabama high school basketball playoffs: AHSAA regional round schedule, score

COACH AUSTIN GRAMMER: How Southside girls basketball, community support has uplifted Brett Yancey during cancer fight

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama softball and football recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: AHSAA Final Four: ACA defeats Deshler, advances to state championship