All-American CB Beanie Bishop Jr. takes top-30 visit with Browns

So far, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been successful in drafting corners. That could continue in the 2024 NFL draft as West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. has visited Cleveland after a great final season in college.

Though it isn’t a major need for the team this year, you can never have enough good cornerbacks, especially in the AFC, where there is a lot of talent in quarterbacks.

Bishop had a great season with 20 passes defended and four interceptions with the Mountaineers this year. He is undersized, but he has excellent speed and isn’t afraid of contact.

The bonus is that Bishop is an excellent special teams player, both a returner and a coverage guy on punts and kickoffs. Bishop has a high football IQ and a quick trigger to crash downhill against the run game. Likely, he will not be selected until day three of the draft, and the Browns could end up pulling the trigger.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire