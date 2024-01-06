All-American Bowl live score, updates, highlights, commitments from high school all-star game
The next big step in the 2024 college football recruiting cycle will play out at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday.
The 2024 All-American Bowl will be the third major high school football all-star game of the cycle, following the U.S. Army Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game. Saturday's competition, which will pit Team East vs. Team West, will feature some of the top talent in the 2024 recruiting class, including 34 of the top-100 players in the class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
With the vast majority of the 2024 recruiting class already signed to their respective teams (or at least verbally committed), Saturday's game will be more of an opportunity for college football fans to catch a glimpse at the future of their programs.
REQUIRED READING: Watch 2024 All-American Bowl live with Peacock
That said, there are a few players who are scheduled to announce their college football commitments, though they will not be able to sign until National Signing Day on Feb. 7.
Follow along here for live updates and highlights of the All-America Bowl:
All-American Bowl score
TEAMS
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
F
Team East
—
—
—
—
—
Team West
—
—
—
—
—
All-American Bowl updates, highlights
This section will be updated closer to kickoff, scheduled at noon CT.
REQUIRED READING: College football signing day 2024: Top recruits & classes for early signing period
What channel is All-American Bowl on today?
TV channel: NBC
Stream: NBC Sports app, Peacocky
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio)
The 2024 All-American Bowl will air live on NBC, with streaming options including Peacock.
All-American Bowl start time
Date: Saturday, Jan. 6
Time: Noon CT
The 2024 All-American Bowl is scheduled to kick off at noon CT on Saturday, Jan. 6, from the Alamodome in San Antonio.
2024 All-American Bowl commitments
The following 2024 and 2025 football recruits are scheduled to announce their commitments during the All-American Bowl on Saturday, per On3:
All players listed are in 2024 recruiting class unless otherwise noted. Rankings reflect 247Sports Composite rankings.
Zavier Mincey: No. 55 overall, No. 4 safety
Daniel Hill: No. 176 overall, No. 15 running back
Trajen Greco: No. 247 overall, No. 24 safety
Marcellus Barnes: No. 334 overall, No. 24 cornerback
Faletau Satuala: No. 411 overall, No. 42 safety
Devin Sanchez (2025): No. 6 overall, No. 2 cornerback
Christopher Burgess (2025): No. 147 overall, No. 18 defensive lineman
Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (2025): No. 172 overall, No. 21 linebacker
Jett White (2025): No. 275 overall, No. 32 cornerback
This section will be updated.
2024 All-American Bowl rosters
Below are the top-100 players participating in the 2024 All-American Bowl, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. For the full rosters, click here.
Team East
Five-stars
Jeremiah Smith (No. 1 overall, No. 1 WR), signed with Ohio State
KJ Bolden (No. 14 overall, No. 1 S), signed with Georgia
Eddrick Houston (No. 26 overall No. 5 DL), signed with Ohio State
Josiah Thomspon (No. 28 overall, No. 3 OT), signed with South Carolina
LJ McCray (No. 35 overall, No. 8 DL), signed with Florida
Four-stars
Guerby Lambert (No. 42 overall, No. 4 OT), signed with Notre Dame
Demarcus Riddick (No. 45 overall, No. 4 LB), signed with Auburn
Ny Carr (No. 48 overall, No. 12 WR), signed with Miami
Zavier Mincey (No. 55 overall, No. 4 S)
Landen Thomas (No. 64 overall, No. 5 TE), signed with Florida State
Zaquan Patterson (No. 68 overall, No. 6 safety), signed with Miami
Jeremiah Beaman (No. 70 overall, No. 11 DL), signed with Alabama
Luke Reynolds (No. 74 overall, No. 6 TE), signed with Penn State
Amaris Williams (No. 79 overall, No. 12 DL), signed with Auburn
NiTareon Tuggle (No. 84 overall, No. 17 WR), signed with Georgia
TJ Moore (No. 89 overall, No. 18 WR), signed with Clemson
James Peoples (No. 95 overall, No. 7 RB), signed with Ohio State
Team West
Five-stars
Justin Scott (No. 15 overall, No. 3 DL), signed with Miami
Ryan Wingo (No. 24 overall, No. 8 WR), signed with Texas
Cam Williams (No. 29 overall, No. 9 WR), signed with Notre Dame
Four-stars
Taylor Tatum (No. 38 overall, No. 1 RB), signed with Oklahoma
Gatlin Bair (No. 43 overall, No. 11 WR)
Nate Frazier (No. 57 overall, No. 2 RB), signed with Georgia
Marquise Lightfoot (No. 60 overall, No. 5 EDGE), signed with Miami
Carter Nelson (No. 61 overall, No. 4 TE), signed with Nebraska
Zabien Brown (No. 62 overall, No. 5 CB), signed with Alabama
Drelon Miller (No. 65 overall, No. 14 WR), signed with Colorado
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (No. 66 overall, No. 6 LB), signed with Notre Dame
Xavier Jordan (No. 67 overall, No. 15 WR), signed with USC
Aaron Flowers (No. 71 overall, No. 7 S), signed with Oregon
Christian Bentancur (No. 77 overall, No. 7 TE), signed with Clemson
Grant Brix (No, 78 overall, No. 5 OT), signed with Nebraska
Marcelles Williams (No. 91 overall, No. 9 CB), signed with USC
Charleston Collins (No. 96, No. 14 DL), signed with Arkansas
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: All-American Bowl live score, updates, highlights, commitments