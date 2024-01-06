All-American Bowl live score, updates, highlights, commitments from high school all-star game

The next big step in the 2024 college football recruiting cycle will play out at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday.

The 2024 All-American Bowl will be the third major high school football all-star game of the cycle, following the U.S. Army Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game. Saturday's competition, which will pit Team East vs. Team West, will feature some of the top talent in the 2024 recruiting class, including 34 of the top-100 players in the class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

With the vast majority of the 2024 recruiting class already signed to their respective teams (or at least verbally committed), Saturday's game will be more of an opportunity for college football fans to catch a glimpse at the future of their programs.

That said, there are a few players who are scheduled to announce their college football commitments, though they will not be able to sign until National Signing Day on Feb. 7.

Follow along here for live updates and highlights of the All-America Bowl:

All-American Bowl score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Team East — — — — — Team West — — — — —

All-American Bowl updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to kickoff, scheduled at noon CT.

What channel is All-American Bowl on today?

TV channel: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports app, Peacocky

Location: Alamodome (San Antonio)

The 2024 All-American Bowl will air live on NBC, with streaming options including Peacock.

All-American Bowl start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Time: Noon CT

The 2024 All-American Bowl is scheduled to kick off at noon CT on Saturday, Jan. 6, from the Alamodome in San Antonio.

2024 All-American Bowl commitments

The following 2024 and 2025 football recruits are scheduled to announce their commitments during the All-American Bowl on Saturday, per On3:

All players listed are in 2024 recruiting class unless otherwise noted. Rankings reflect 247Sports Composite rankings.

Zavier Mincey: No. 55 overall, No. 4 safety

Daniel Hill: No. 176 overall, No. 15 running back

Trajen Greco: No. 247 overall, No. 24 safety

Marcellus Barnes: No. 334 overall, No. 24 cornerback

Faletau Satuala: No. 411 overall, No. 42 safety

Devin Sanchez (2025): No. 6 overall, No. 2 cornerback

Christopher Burgess (2025): No. 147 overall, No. 18 defensive lineman

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (2025): No. 172 overall, No. 21 linebacker

Jett White (2025): No. 275 overall, No. 32 cornerback

This section will be updated.

2024 All-American Bowl rosters

Below are the top-100 players participating in the 2024 All-American Bowl, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. For the full rosters, click here.

Team East

Five-stars

Jeremiah Smith (No. 1 overall, No. 1 WR), signed with Ohio State

KJ Bolden (No. 14 overall, No. 1 S), signed with Georgia

Eddrick Houston (No. 26 overall No. 5 DL), signed with Ohio State

Josiah Thomspon (No. 28 overall, No. 3 OT), signed with South Carolina

LJ McCray (No. 35 overall, No. 8 DL), signed with Florida

Four-stars

Guerby Lambert (No. 42 overall, No. 4 OT), signed with Notre Dame

Demarcus Riddick (No. 45 overall, No. 4 LB), signed with Auburn

Ny Carr (No. 48 overall, No. 12 WR), signed with Miami

Zavier Mincey (No. 55 overall, No. 4 S)

Landen Thomas (No. 64 overall, No. 5 TE), signed with Florida State

Zaquan Patterson (No. 68 overall, No. 6 safety), signed with Miami

Jeremiah Beaman (No. 70 overall, No. 11 DL), signed with Alabama

Luke Reynolds (No. 74 overall, No. 6 TE), signed with Penn State

Amaris Williams (No. 79 overall, No. 12 DL), signed with Auburn

NiTareon Tuggle (No. 84 overall, No. 17 WR), signed with Georgia

TJ Moore (No. 89 overall, No. 18 WR), signed with Clemson

James Peoples (No. 95 overall, No. 7 RB), signed with Ohio State

Team West

Five-stars

Justin Scott (No. 15 overall, No. 3 DL), signed with Miami

Ryan Wingo (No. 24 overall, No. 8 WR), signed with Texas

Cam Williams (No. 29 overall, No. 9 WR), signed with Notre Dame

Four-stars

Taylor Tatum (No. 38 overall, No. 1 RB), signed with Oklahoma

Gatlin Bair (No. 43 overall, No. 11 WR)

Nate Frazier (No. 57 overall, No. 2 RB), signed with Georgia

Marquise Lightfoot (No. 60 overall, No. 5 EDGE), signed with Miami

Carter Nelson (No. 61 overall, No. 4 TE), signed with Nebraska

Zabien Brown (No. 62 overall, No. 5 CB), signed with Alabama

Drelon Miller (No. 65 overall, No. 14 WR), signed with Colorado

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (No. 66 overall, No. 6 LB), signed with Notre Dame

Xavier Jordan (No. 67 overall, No. 15 WR), signed with USC

Aaron Flowers (No. 71 overall, No. 7 S), signed with Oregon

Christian Bentancur (No. 77 overall, No. 7 TE), signed with Clemson

Grant Brix (No, 78 overall, No. 5 OT), signed with Nebraska

Marcelles Williams (No. 91 overall, No. 9 CB), signed with USC

Charleston Collins (No. 96, No. 14 DL), signed with Arkansas

