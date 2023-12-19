Advertisement

All-American Bowl Announces Five Finalists For The Defensive Player of the Year Award

NBC Sports
·1 min read
2024 AAB Awards Show Finalists_03_Defensive Player of the Year_20231218.jpg
2024 AAB Awards Show Finalists_03_Defensive Player of the Year_20231218.jpg

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country.

https://x.com/AABonNBC/status/1736883829225230336?s=20

The All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.

Past winners of the award include Jaelan Phillips, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Bresee.

This year’s finalists are:

NAME

POSITION

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

KJ Bolden

DB

Buford High School

Buford

GA

Sammy Brown

LB

Jefferson High School

Jefferson

GA

LJ McCray

DL

Mainland High School

Daytona Beach

FL

Xadavien Sims

DL

Durant High School

Durant

OK

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

LB

St. John Bosco High School

Bellflower

CA

 

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).