All-American Bowl Announces Five Finalists For The Defensive Player of the Year Award
The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the top defensive player in the country.
The All-American Bowl’s Defensive Player of the Year winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Jaelan Phillips, Micah Parsons, and Bryan Bresee.
This year’s finalists are:
NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
KJ Bolden
DB
Buford High School
Buford
GA
LB
Jefferson High School
Jefferson
GA
LJ McCray
DL
Mainland High School
Daytona Beach
FL
Xadavien Sims
DL
Durant High School
Durant
OK
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
LB
St. John Bosco High School
Bellflower
CA
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).