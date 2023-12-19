All-American Bowl Announces Finalists for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award
The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the finalists for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, presented to the top high school lineman in the class of 2024.
The Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award winner will be named during the 2024 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5th in San Antonio, Texas.
Past winners of the award include Derrick Brown, Paris Johnson Jr., and Kadyn Proctor.
Muñoz is regarded by many as the top offensive lineman in professional football history and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after playing 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was named to the National Football League’s 75th Anniversary Team and to the NFL’s 1980’s All-Decade Team.
The year’s finalists are:
NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Eddrick Houston
DL
Buford High School
Buford
GA
LJ McCray
DL
Mainland High School
Daytona Beach
FL
Jordan Seaton
OL
IMG Academy
Bradenton
FL
Andrew Sprague
OL
Rockhurst High School
Kansas City
MO
Amaris Williams
DL
Clinton High School
Clinton
NC
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).