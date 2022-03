The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) Villanova guard Collin Gillespie won his second consecutive Big East player of the year award Wednesday, and Ed Cooley was selected coach of the year after guiding Providence to its first regular-season championship. Injured point guard Ryan Nembhard of Creighton took freshman of the year honors in announcements made at Madison Square Garden a couple of hours before the start of the conference tournament. Big East head coaches pick the award winners and cannot vote for their own players.