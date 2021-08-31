American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

American Athletic Conference college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.

Thursday, September 2

Temple at Rutgers

6:30, Big Ten Network
Line: Rutgers -13.5, o/u: 49

Boise State at UCF

7:00, ESPN
Line: UCF -4, o/u: 71

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State

7:30, ESPNU
Line: Appalachian State -10.5, o/u: 59.5

USF at NC State

7:30, ACC Network
Line: NC State -17.5, o/u: 60.5

UC Davis at Tulsa

7:30, ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Saturday, September 4

Oklahoma at Tulane

12:00, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -26.5, o/u: 69.5

Marshall at Navy

3:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -3, o/u: 45

Miami University at Cincinnati

3:30, ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -23, o/u: 51.5

Abilene Christian at SMU

7:00, ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Nicholls at Memphis

7:00, ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Texas Tech vs. Houston

7:00, ESPN
Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 65.5

