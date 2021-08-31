American Athletic Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1
American Athletic Conference college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.
Thursday, September 2
Temple at Rutgers
6:30, Big Ten Network
Line: Rutgers -13.5, o/u: 49
Boise State at UCF
7:00, ESPN
Line: UCF -4, o/u: 71
East Carolina vs. Appalachian State
7:30, ESPNU
Line: Appalachian State -10.5, o/u: 59.5
USF at NC State
7:30, ACC Network
Line: NC State -17.5, o/u: 60.5
UC Davis at Tulsa
7:30, ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Saturday, September 4
Oklahoma at Tulane
12:00, ABC
Line: Oklahoma -26.5, o/u: 69.5
Marshall at Navy
3:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -3, o/u: 45
Miami University at Cincinnati
3:30, ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -23, o/u: 51.5
Abilene Christian at SMU
7:00, ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Nicholls at Memphis
7:00, ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Texas Tech vs. Houston
7:00, ESPN
Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 65.5