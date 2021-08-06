American Ariel Torres wins First-Ever Bronze Medal in Karate Kata at Tokyo Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ariel Torres won the bronze medal in men’s individual karate kata in the Tokyo Olympics Friday morning.

Torres, who ranks as the No. 10 male kata athlete in the world, defeated, 26.72-26.34 Antonio Diaz of Venezuela to win the bronze medal match.

Torres was born in Cuba but his hometown is Hialeah, Fla. He attended West Hialeah high school and went to college at Miami Dade College. As part of the Goju Ryu Miami Kenseikan under Robert Young, Torres won the USA Karate National Championship twice and was a four-time USA Karate Senior Team Member.

He won two medals (silver in 2019, bronze in 2018) at the Pan American Games and two medals at the Jr. Pan American Games (both silver).

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.