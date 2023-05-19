American Airlines is adding a non-stop flight from College Station to Miami for Texas A&M’s Sept. 9 matchup vs. the Hurricanes

Texas A&M’s 2023 schedule is filled with exciting matchups for a program looking to take a 360-degree rebound after their highly disappointing and just plain bizarre 5-7 2022 season. With their first test coming into Week 2 on the road in a rematch against the Miami Hurricanes, American Airlines will make it much easier for Aggies to travel to Miami to cheer on the Maroon and White.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Airline would provide a non-stop flight from College Station, Texas, to Miami, Florida, for the matchup, meaning that Hard Rock Stadium will likely see a sizable influx of Aggies, especially current students. A return flight is scheduled a day after the game on Sept. 10.

American Airlines is adding a nonstop flight on Sept. 8 from College Station, TX to Miami for Texas A&M fans to see the Aggies take on the Hurricanes. There will also be a return flight on Sept. 10. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 18, 2023

Back on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 2022 campaign, quarterback Max Johnson completed 10-20 for 140 yards and 1 TD while A&M’s defense bent but refused to break while being outgained on the ground (175-to-124 rushing yards) and through the air (217-to-140 passing yards), escaping with a 17-9 win.

Redshirt junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is slated to return as the starting signal caller for the Hurricanes. At the same time, sophomore and former five-star quarterback Conner Weigman is presumed to start his first entire season with the Aggies in what would also be his first true road test as the starter, so the headlines essentially write themselves. This will be a fun one, folks, and for every Aggie who will have the opportunity to attend the game, American Airlines has you covered.

