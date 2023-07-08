America’s truth dealer discusses Texas, Oklahoma before media days

America’s truth dealer is at it again. Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd believes Oklahoma has a coaching problem.

The veteran host has drawn the ire of Oklahoma faithful for a long while with his takes on the historic program. In a recent monologue following the Big 12 media standings prediction, Cowherd continued the feud with the Sooners.

The back and forth between the Fox Sports analyst and the Sooners’ Twitter army goes back to criticisms Cowherd laid out on former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The host of “The Herd” opined that Mayfield was unfit to lead an NFL franchise. While that statement checks out so far, the fanbase still has animosity toward the host that denigrated Norman’s favorite son.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Since doubting Mayfield, Cowherd has ruffled feathers for effusive praise of former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley following his departure to Norman.

The equal opportunity truth dealer threw backhanded shade at Texas, but only mildly. Cowherd mocked the Sooners for being viewed as decidedly worse than below the Longhorns who haven’t excelled on the football field in recent seasons.

Here’s a look at some of the more entertaining quotes from Cowherd’s monologue on the Big 12 media’s standings prediction.

Lincoln thriving, Oklahoma falling

Ou Vs Texas

“Lincoln Riley goes to a four-win USC program. (They’re now a) Top 5 preseason program, believed to be vying (for a national title). … Brent Venables takes over Oklahoma, which had been on a five-year roll. I mean, 20-year roll. You know, Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley. Brent Venables takes over. Now they’re a deep third (in the Big 12).”

Advertisement

Closer to Texas Tech than Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

“The Big 12 media knows the Big 12. Did you see the Big 12 preseason media poll? Oklahoma’s third. I mean, Sark’s done a nice job recruiting. Oklahoma’s third? In fact, they’re closer to Texas Tech than Kansas State.”

Texas is the class of the conference

“The people who watch and vote on this think Texas is the class of the conference. Kansas State is a definitive No. 2. Oklahoma, not much that separates them from Texas Tech and TCU.”

Lincoln Riley always No. 1 in preseason poll

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Lincoln Riley was No. 1 in the preseason poll five out of five years. Turns around a mess of a program in one year. Brent Venables takes over. I mean, humming. Now, (Oklahoma is) a deep third.”

Advertisement

Oklahoma is still recruiting dudes

tramel cover

“They’ve still recruited well. Oklahoma always does. Top four national recruiting class. Top 10 transfer class. Sooners still recruit at a high level. A lot higher than Texas Tech. What the Big 12 is saying is, we’ve got a coaching issue.”

The schedule

“Texas is on a neutral field. They don’t play Kansas State, Baylor or Texas Tech, considered three of the top five teams in the conference. So Oklahoma can be mediocre … and win 10 games.”

Easiest Blue Blood schedule ever?

“If you look at Oklahoma’s schedule, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a schedule for a national power this weak. The Big 12’s never been weaker.”

Advertisement

Oklahoma could luck into 11 wins

“Oklahoma is going to win a whole lotta close games, because they just have far better players. … That schedule is so bad, Brent Venables is going to stumble into 11 wins. It’s a terrible schedule. And then they’re going to feel like hey, we got our guy, and they’re going to pivot right into the SEC.”

No excuses about quarterback

“I don’t care that you lost Caleb Williams. You went and got (Dillon Gabriel). Don’t tell me about Caleb Williams (leaving). You’ve got a guy who’s going to get drafted quarterbacking right now for your football team.”

Rabbit ears

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

“I’m not going to go into it any more. I know, digitally, any time I say anything about Oklahoma, y’all tell me you hate me and it gets like 8 billion views.”

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire