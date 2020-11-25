America’s Team: Cowboys 10 most memorable Thanksgiving Day games

America’s Team is as much a part of the All-American holiday as parade floats and candied yams. The Dallas Cowboys will host their 53rd Thanksgiving Day game in 2020. This season’s edition will mark the tenth time Dallas has welcomed their division rivals from Washington for the traditional late afternoon tilt. That’s the most of any Cowboys Thanksgiving opponent.

Over the years, the club’s Thanksgiving Day series has created some of pro football’s most memorable moments, including several chapters that are absolutely indelible within the Cowboys’ own storied history. To celebrate, Cowboys Wire takes a look back through the archives to dish out the ten quintessential Thanksgiving games that have meant the most to the team.

But the feast can’t be all deep-fried turkey and pumpkin pie; mixed in with some of the franchise’s most satisfying wins are also a few standout games that didn’t go Dallas’s way. Consider them the unpleasant cranberry sauce that your weird aunt brings every few years and makes you have at least a small helping of.

1966 - Cowboys 26, Browns 14: The tradition begins

So how did the Cowboys come to be as ubiquitous on Thanksgiving as pecan pie? Football had been a fixture of the holiday since the sport's early years, with various college and now-defunct pro teams (any Dayton Triangles or Columbus Panhandles fans out there?) taking advantage of most Americans having the day off work. The Detroit Lions began their annual run in 1934, when their owner scheduled a Thanksgiving game as a gimmick to attract fans. But he also negotiated a sweetheart deal to have that day's game broadcast live to a nationwide radio audience. A tradition was born; the annual Thanksgiving Day game became a hit. To capitalize on the NFL's ratings success on the holiday, CBS looked for a second team to host a Thanksgiving Day contest in the mid-1960s. Cowboys GM Tex Schramm saw an opportunity to help his six-year-old franchise grow in popularity and pounced. Save for a brief experiment in the '70s that failed (more on that later), Dallas has played a home game every Turkey Day since. In their first Thanksgiving game, the 1966 Cowboys, hot off their first non-losing season and first-ever playoff appearance, started the day sporting a 7-2-1 record. Visiting Cleveland (7-3) was without running back Jim Brown, who had unexpectedly retired following the prior season, but still boasted a potent offensive attack and had even beaten Dallas five weeks earlier. Down at the half 14-13, the Cowboys roared back after intermission, led by a 111-yard effort from running back Don Perkins. Add in a touchdown from fellow back (and future NFL coach) Dan Reeves, four field goals from kicker Danny Villanueva, and Dallas locked up the come-from-behind win in front of 80,000-plus fans (a new team record) at the old Cotton Bowl Stadium. It would be the first of Dallas's 31 wins over 52 total Thanksgiving Day appearances. https://twitter.com/dfwsportspast/status/934289501240856577

1979 - Oilers 30, Cowboys 24: Captain Comeback falls short in final Thanksgiving

After nine straight years of a Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas, other teams started to complain that they wanted to partake in the holiday spotlight, too. The St. Louis Cardinals replaced the Cowboys as late-afternoon hosts in 1975 and 1977. The two games, both Cardinals losses in cold weather, were ratings and attendance bombs. In 1978, when NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle asked Dallas (then defending Super Bowl champs) to take the annual game back, Schramm agreed... on the condition that the Cowboys would never again have the holiday hosting duties taken away. A handshake sealed the deal; it's been faithfully honored ever since. In their second year back as Thanksgiving hosts, the Cowboys were defending NFC champs with quarterback Roger Staubach at the helm. The visiting Houston Oilers came to town with a 9-3 record, with Earl Campbell running wild out of the backfield and Billy "White Shoes" Johnson and not-yet-a-Cowboy Mike Renfro leading the "Luv Ya Blue" receiving corps. Staubach hooked up with Drew Pearson for a 56-yard scoring strike less than two minutes into the game, setting the table for an honest-to-goodness Lone Star State shootout. Houston answered with a 61-yard touchdown run by Campbell on the very next possession. The five-time Pro Bowler was a beast that Thanksgiving Day, carrying the ball 33 times for 195 yards and two scores. It's still the most rushing yardage the Cowboys have ever allowed an opposing player on Thanksgiving Day. https://twitter.com/Super70sSports/status/1240101941100847109 Dallas was up by 11 at one point, but led by just a point in the fourth quarter thanks to an earlier missed PAT by the Oilers. Houston quarterback Dan Pastorini then tossed a 32-yard TD with less than eight minutes to play. Staubach was unable to rally his offense with the remaining time, and Dallas fell to 8-5 with a six-point loss. "If they're America's Team, we must be Texas's team," Houston coach Bum Phillips announced afterward. "I know I said before today that this was just another game, but I lied." The Cowboys would win their final three games of the 1979 season, but suffer a two-point defeat to the Rams in the postseason. Staubach announced his retirement from football just a few months later.

1998 - Vikings 46, Cowboys 36: Randy's rookie revenge

The 1998 Cowboys owned the eighth pick in the NFL Draft that year by virtue of a poor 6-10 record in Barry Switzer's final season as coach. Chan Gailey was now at the helm, and owner Jerry Jones was perhaps looking to lessen the bad-boy drama that had often overshadowed his team during the dynasty years. So with the eighth overall pick, Dallas famously passed on Marshall wide receiver Randy Moss. Moss had grown up a Cowboys fan and made it known he wanted to be drafted by the team. Jones was unabashedly enamored of Moss, too, and had all but promised to select him. But Moss had baggage in his past; Notre Dame had pulled his scholarship and Florida State had booted him off their team. Gailey and some of his assistants were concerned about bringing a player with Moss's off-the-field issues into their locker room. Dallas took defensive end Greg Ellis. Moss lasted until the 21st overall pick, when the Vikings chose to bring him to Minnesota. To the teams who had passed on him, Moss vowed to make them pay... especially his once-beloved Cowboys. The NFL schedule-makers gave him his first chance on Thanksgiving Day of his rookie campaign. Moss only caught three Randall Cunningham passes that afternoon, but they were absolute daggers. All three went for touchdowns of over 50 yards- two of them came in the first quarter- en route to a 163-yard receiving day for the 21-year-old. https://twitter.com/nflthrowback/status/1065670303227867136 The 10-1 Vikings cruised to a 10-point win, and Randy Moss ended the 1998 season as the Offensive Rookie of the Year, the league leader in receiving touchdowns, an All-Pro, and the MVP of the Pro Bowl. He continued to haunt the Cowboys for the rest of his brilliant Hall of Fame career, going 7-0 against them.

1980 - Cowboys 51, Seahawks 7: Danny White leads blowout in his first Thanksiving

Sometimes what Thanksgiving Day needs is a good old-fashioned palate cleanser. The 4-9 Seahawks provided exactly that in 1980. Still smarting from the previous year's Turkey Day loss to Houston, the Cowboys were cruising at 10-3 with four-year-veteran punter Danny White now also the starting quarterback for America's Team. But it was the Dallas ground game that served the main course this day, with Tony Dorsett finding the end zone twice and racking up 107 yards. Ron Springs and Robert Newhouse also scored rushing touchdowns as the Cowboys were up 51-0 until Seattle finally found paydirt in the final minutes of regulation. https://twitter.com/dfwsportspast/status/935323903769137152 And here's a refreshing little splash to help Cowboys fans wash down that stuffing this year: the Dallas defense that day- led by the vaunted foursome of Randy White, Larry Cole, Harvey Martin, and Ed "Too Tall" Jones- forced seven turnovers (four fumbles, three interceptions) in the game, the most ever on Thanksgiving. Those were the days.

1990 - Dallas 27, Washington 17: First Thanksgiving win in 4 years as dynasty builds

Tom Landry lost his final three Thanksgiving Day games as head coach in Dallas. Jimmy Johnson's first was the infamous Bounty Bowl game, a 27-0 blowout loss to the Eagles in which Philadelphia players intentionally went after several Cowboys for a cash payout from their coach. (That Thanksgiving game certainly merits an honorable mention on this list; for a deep dive on that bonkers chapter in team history, read more about it here.) At 4-7, the Cowboys were by no means looking like a powerhouse on Thanksgiving Day 1990. But they were already much improved over their 1-15 record the year prior. Quarterback Troy Aikman found Michael Irvin for an early touchdown, extending the home squad's early lead against 6-5 Washington. That lead evaporated over the second and third quarters as Mark Rypien led the visitors to 17 unanswered points. A fifth-straight depressing Turkey Day loss looked as inevitable as leftover mashed potatoes. But a pair of Emmitt Smith touchdown runs- part of a 132-yard performance by the rookie that day- bookended a 17-point run by the Cowboys and secured the win. It was the team's first Thanksgiving Day win in four years, and the very first to feature the Triplets. https://twitter.com/TribelessOH/status/801811216503017476 Aikman, Smith, and Irvin would go on to lead Dallas to victories in their next two games, putting together a four-game win streak that would have seemed impossible just a season prior. A playoff berth would come the following season, and Super Bowl wins in three of the four years after that. Building the Dallas dynasty of the 1990s was a slow and methodical process, but a double-digit win over a hated rival on the team's flagship holiday may have been the moment it took flight.

2006 - Cowboys 38, Buccaneers 10: Romo explodes in first Thanksgiving start

Cowboys Nation was in the throes of a seismic shift at quarterback on Thanksgiving Day 2006. A relative unknown named Tony Romo had come on in relief of an ineffective Drew Bledsoe exactly one month prior, during a game versus the Giants. Two days later, coach Bill Parcells named him the starter. Four days after that, he led a struggling Cowboys team to a primetime win over Carolina and was named Sunday Night Football's "Rock Star of the Game." He outdueled Peyton Manning and the Colts a few weeks later. But it was as America pushed back from their holiday tables that late November afternoon that Romo had his real coming-out party. Before the national audience, the 26-year-old undrafted free agent simply went off against Tampa Bay in his first Thanksgiving Day start. After riding the bench for three-plus seasons in anonymity, Romo lit up the Bucs for an astounding five touchdown passes: two to Terry Glenn, two to Marion Barber, and one to Terrell Owens. Wearing the club's double-star throwback uniform for the occasion, Romo went 22-of-29 on the afternoon for 309 yards. It was the second 300-yard passing day of Romo's career; he would go on to have 44 more, a franchise record. Romo's passer rating of 148.9 would end up representing one of his five best marks as Cowboy. But his Thanksgiving showing in 2006 prompted Tampa Bay coach Jon Gruden to famously say afterward, "I thought it was Aikman out there." https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1166893619686432768 A group of fans hung a makeshift sign of Romo's name in the Texas Stadium Ring of Honor that day, on what was just his fifth NFL start. It didn't stay, of course. But that Thanksgiving game was among the first chapters of a story that will one day end with Tony Romo's name hanging there for real.

2016 - Dallas 31, Washington 26: Dak & Zeke shine as rookies in furious 4th

After three full quarters of play, the score was 17-6. But Dallas and Washington, it turns out, were just pacing themselves for the dessert course. The two teams combined for 34 points in the final fifteen minutes as the 2016 Cowboys continued their wild ride of a season. Rookie Dak Prescott had been pressed into service as the team's starting quarterback on opening day after a preseason injury to Tony Romo months earlier. Paired with running back Ezekiel Elliott, the two newcomers came into their first Thanksgiving game as pros riding an improbable nine-game win streak. Elliott didn't break 100 rushing yards, but notched two touchdowns on the ground. Prescott was kept under 200 yards through the air, but spread the ball around to a half-dozen receivers, finding Terrance Williams for a score and rushing for another himself. That end zone run by the fourth-round draft pick was his fourth on the season, tying a 50-year-old Cowboys quarterback record set by Don Meredith in just Prescott's eleventh game as a pro. Despite a spirited rally led by Kirk Cousins and his 449 passing yards, the Cowboys managed to answer every Washington score to stay out in front. A failed onside kick finally ended the visitors' chances, and Dak and Zeke ran out the clock to cement a 31-26 victory.

Nov 24, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the ball off to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the game at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys defeat the Redskins 31-26. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott went on to earn AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors that season; Elliott won the league rushing title. Both would be named to the Pro Bowl that year. They led the Cowboys in extending their string of victories that season to 11 before dropping two of their last four games, ultimately losing to Green Bay in the playoffs in the infamous "Dez Caught It" game.

1993 - Dolphins 16, Cowboys 14: Big Cat's big blunder in the snow

It was one of the strangest sights ever seen in Big D. A rogue sleetstorm blew through the Metroplex and left Texas Stadium's turf blanketed in snow, thanks to the iconic hole in the venue's partial roof. Temperatures kept dropping leading up to kickoff, and by gametime, the entire playing surface was a sheet of white-powder-covered ice. "It's the worst field I've ever seen [in 20 NFL seasons]," said Dallas kicker Eddie Murray. "It was both icy and slushy." There was slipping. There was sliding. There were snow angels being made in the end zone after touchdowns. The refs looked like the Keystone Cops. The teams combined for six turnovers and a pair of missed field goals. And all that was before the crazy stuff happened. The defending Super Bowl champion Cowboys seemed to have the game won when Miami kicker Pete Stoyanovich had a late 41-yard field goal attempt blocked. The ball skittered toward the goal line. The Dallas sideline celebrated. The TV cameras even cut away as the final seconds ticked down. The Cowboys would win... unless one of their players did something as unthinkable as touching the live ball as it spun harmlessly on the ice. https://twitter.com/Ol_TimeFootball/status/1233418578629496832 Enter 6-foot-6-inch Leon Lett. The 290-pound defensive lineman nicknamed "Big Cat" slid as he inexplicably tried to pounce on the ball and ended up kicking it away. The Dolphins downed it on the 1, giving their kicker a second- and much closer- chance at a game-winning kick. He made the 19-yard chip shot. Miami won a 16-14 shocker. "I don't know what happened," Lett said years later. " It was a brain freeze." He bawled in the trainer's room after the game, just ten months removed from the infamous Super Bowl gaffe that had first made him a punch line. The team rallied around their crestfallen big man. They would not lose another game en route to their second straight Lombardi Trophy. The "Snow Game," as it's still called in Dallas, would prove to be Jimmy Johnson's final loss as Cowboys head coach.

1994 - Cowboys 42, Packers 31: Garrett's game

Despite having won the previous two Super Bowls, things seemed dicey for the Cowboys as they prepared to kick off Thanksgiving Day 1994 against the 6-5 Packers. That's because their third-string quarterback would be making his second start ever. With Troy Aikman and backup Rodney Peete both sidelined, the day would belong to second-year Princeton grad Jason Garrett. Garrett's first throw was intercepted. But after that, he had nothing short of the game of his life. Down 17-6 at the half, Garrett reportedly recalled advice his now-wife Brill had given him before the game. If all else fails, she had told him, "just throw it up high to Alvin." In response, Garrett connected with wide receiver Alvin Harper three times for 91 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown bomb. He finished with 311 yards, threw another touchdown to Michael Irvin along the way, and led the offense to a franchise-record 36 second-half points, driving the team into the end zone on each of the first five possessions after intermission. Five touchdowns in under 19 minutes. The storybook 42-31 win helped propel the Cowboys to a 12-4 record and their third straight NFC title game. https://twitter.com/NFLFilms/status/1200142548955729922 Garrett returned to his duties as clipboard-holder the following week. He would start just another seven games in his career before finally retiring after the 2004 season. He became the Cowboys' head coach during the 2010 season and finished his tenure in Dallas after the 2019 campaign with an 85-67 record.

1974 - Dallas 24, Washington 23: The Mad Bomber, the unlikeliest of heroes

Twenty years before there was Jason Garrett, a small-school Cinderella named Clint Longley etched his name into the permanent lore of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day history books. Washington came into this holiday square-off with an 8-3 record and a theory that if they could knock Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach out of the game, it would be all over. When a third-quarter hit on Staubach left him concussed, the unknown rookie Longley, just 22 years old, suddenly found himself taking the field for the first snaps of his NFL career. Dallas was trailing 16-3 at the time. The supplemental draft choice from tiny Abilene Christian University hit tight end Billy Joe DuPree on a 35-yard touchdown pass, then followed it up with another long scoring march of 70 yards. With Washington ahead 23-17 and just 28 seconds left to play, Longley uncorked a 50-yard bomb to Drew Pearson, who walked into the end zone for the improbable one-point win. It was a Hail Mary before the desperation play even had a name; Staubach's miracle throw to Pearson that earned that official moniker wouldn't happen for another 13 months. https://twitter.com/DemBoyzNation/status/761357547404193792 Cowboys offensive lineman Blaine Nye famously called Longley's off-the-bench performance that day "the triumph of the uncluttered mind." Washington team owner George Allen called the game the worst loss he ever endured. The free-spirited Longley was nicknamed "The Mad Bomber" for his not-always-accurate rocket launcher of an arm; he once supposedly bounced a pass off the top of Tom Landry's coaching tower during practice. But despite his heroics in November 1974, it was Longley's arm that also earned him a ticket out of Dallas. During 1976's training camp, he took a sucker-punch swing at Staubach while his back was turned (the blow required nine stitches); Longley was traded to San Diego before Staubach had returned from the hospital. He played in just three games for Chargers, then appeared in eight games for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts. He was out of football entirely by 1980. But the one-hit wonder remains, nearly a half-century later, the architect of the most memorable moment in the illustrious history of the Dallas Cowboys and Thanksgiving Day.