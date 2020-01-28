America’s Team was born in Miami, 60 years ago today

As the NFL prepares to play a Super Bowl in Miami for the first time in 10 years, a key anniversary has arrived as to something that occurred in Miami 60 years ago.

On this day in 1960, NFL owners meeting in South Florida awarded a 13th franchise to Clint Murchison Jr., founder of the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL placed a team in Dallas after Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, who had tried unsuccessfully to acquire an NFL team to be moved to Dallas, decided to start the AFL. The Cowboys and Hunt’s Dallas Texans fought for the market for three years, before Hunt moved his team to Kansas City and renamed it the Chiefs.

The Cowboys will be commemorating their 60th anniversary throughout the 2020 season. The 2020 season also marks the 25th anniversary of the team’s last appearance in the NFC Championship, a streak that the franchise surely hopes to end in the first season of Mike McCarthy as the team’s head coach.