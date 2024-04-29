“America’s Super Sports Bar” coming soon to Orlando on I-Drive

Central Florida sports enthusiasts score big with Tom’s Watch Bar, the game-day headquarters for all sports fans.

Tom’s Watch Bar known as “America’s super sports bar” promises all the sports, all the time,” with highly curated sports programming and a 360-degree viewing experience. An oversized stadium screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition TVs, will put guests in the center of the action.

“Tom’s Watch Bar is known as the ultimate hangout for fans of all sports,” said Tom Ryan, co-founder of Tom’s Watch Bar.

The new bar will be located at 8050 International Drive, Suite 1000 Orlando, FL 32819 right in the heart of the Orlando entertainment district.

“Our menu has restaurant-quality, gameday favorites that everyone will enjoy, and the $10 kids’ menu makes an ideal spot for both local and visiting families. We look forward to welcoming the Orlando community and traveling sports fans into Tom’s for a viewing experience like no other.”

Tom’s Watch Bar isn’t only for those who want to watch the games, as they feature several Topgolf Swing Suites, featuring several virtual games, including the popular Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching, and more.

The food menu is equally as diverse including Tom’s famous Prime Rib Dip, deep dish nachos, and Korean BBQ wings.

Tom’s Watch Bar on INternational drive is expected to open in May 2024

