America reacts to the Browns cracking the 10-win barrier

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

The Cleveland Browns are 10-4? The Cleveland Browns are 10-4!

It’s been awhile since the Browns hit the double-digit win mark. Sunday night’s 20-6 win over the Giants in New York marked the first time since 2007 the Browns hit 10 wins on a season. They’ve topped 10 wins in a year just twice in the last 40 seasons.

It’s a momentous accomplishment for the young Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski, another strong step forward for the emerging collection of impressive talent and teamwork.

The social media reaction to the Browns nabbing the long-elusive 10th win showed the cathartic effect of having a good football team in Cleveland.

