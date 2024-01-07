America reacts to Arthur Smith’s unhappiness with the Saints’ late touchdown

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has nobody to blame but himself.

Over the last three seasons, nobody has done less with more than the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator. Nobody has done a better job of hiding transcendent first-round talent like Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson at the expense of stupid Wildcat stuff in the red zone. And nobody has mangled his quarterback situation more notably.

But we digress. In any event, at the end of the Falcons’ 48-17 Sunday loss to the New Orleans Saints, Smith gave Saints head coach Dennis Allen a bit of what-for based on New Orleans scoring a final touchdown with 1:10 left in the game. This was a tush-push at the one-yard line after Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu picked off a Logan Woodside pass at the Atlanta 25-yard line, and ran out of gas after a 74-yard run.

What was Allen supposed to do — kneel on the ball at the Atlanta one-yard line until the clock ran out?

Apparently, Smith thinks that’s exactly what Allen should have done.

America was ready with corrective action for Coach Smith, and justifiably so. Allen shouldn’t have to apologize for a bit of it, though he did.

Saints coach Dennis Allen: I’m gonna start by apologizing to Arthur Smith and the Falcons. Said they should’ve taken a knee. But guys wanted to get Jamaal Williams a TD and that’s “unacceptable.” “That’s not who we are, not what we’re about.” — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 7, 2024

Falcons under Arthur Smith: 2021 – 7-10

2022 – 7-10

2023 – 7-10 pic.twitter.com/P7F6qYhACa — Jake (@SuperiorNBA) January 7, 2024

