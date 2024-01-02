Advertisement

America reacts to Alabama’s final play call as Crimson Tide lose CFP semifinal to Michigan

Doug Farrar
·3 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide had the ball at the Michigan Wolverines’ three-yard line on fourth down, hoping to tie the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game at 27 in overtime. But a bad snap to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe forced Milroe to run into the teeth of Michigan’s defense, Milroe got just one yard to the two-yard line, and Michigan advanced to the championship game next Monday.

From the snap to the run, everybody had a lot of thoughts about how that play went… and what happened.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire