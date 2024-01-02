America reacts to Alabama’s final play call as Crimson Tide lose CFP semifinal to Michigan

The Alabama Crimson Tide had the ball at the Michigan Wolverines’ three-yard line on fourth down, hoping to tie the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game at 27 in overtime. But a bad snap to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe forced Milroe to run into the teeth of Michigan’s defense, Milroe got just one yard to the two-yard line, and Michigan advanced to the championship game next Monday.

From the snap to the run, everybody had a lot of thoughts about how that play went… and what happened.

Bad snap on the final play doomed the timing of the run. It was there if Milroe had a good snap and could hit the run where it was intended. Would have been tough but there’s a path with the widest guy going so far upfield. pic.twitter.com/khi61nHDV1 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 2, 2024

Naysayers after Michigan stopped Milroe on 4th down pic.twitter.com/NamwZfzrER — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 2, 2024

" It's Williams in motion. Low snap. MILROE STOPPED. MICHIGAN MAKES A STAND AND COMES UP WITH A MILESTONE PLAYOFF VICTORY." Chris Fowler on the call for the Final play of the Rose Bowl. Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime. pic.twitter.com/NFjkAGZKiT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2024

According to that blocking by @AlabamaFTBL , Milroe was supposed to start middle and cut left. (Watch Guard pull and lead and not trap) They got what they wanted with the @UMichFootball DE as he ran up field and they didn’t have to block him. #CFBPlayoff #littlethings pic.twitter.com/tgaaWHcwg7 — Kevin Kelley (@coachkelley1) January 2, 2024

This what Alabama OC expected Jalen Milroe to do

pic.twitter.com/cA6dVAeQPl — Le5-6 (@deepyy_) January 2, 2024

Actually don’t have a problem with the play call. There was a pass option. Play had a chance if Milroe didn’t trip over his blocker. Milroe was struggling with the blitz all game. We’ve seen Hurts score on red zone draws in clutch situation as an Eagle a few times. https://t.co/YgUHfSUYQX — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 2, 2024

Rough call from Rees. 11 personnel after your (arguably) best receiver leaves the game, Tear motion to empty the backfield (when you knew you’d be getting Zero from UM and they’d have more than you could block), and straight ahead Q Power after losing between tackles all day. 👎🏾 — Diante Lee (@DianteLeeFB) January 2, 2024

Rewatched this number of times. It appears it was former two-time All ⁦@SunBelt⁩ ⁦@josaiah_stewart⁩ who starred at ⁦@CoastalFootball⁩ who blew up OL JC Latham on play forcing him into backfield and Jalen Milroe may have actually tripped over his OL leg pic.twitter.com/SZTgjzlPlv — Matt Stewart (@MattStewartTV) January 2, 2024

After all opportunities Jalen Milroe gave #Rolltide to get to this point. That’s your final play call. Cmon Milt? Here’s a couple option:

Sprint Out

Back Shoulder

3×1 with a Running Back quick to the flat.

Cmon Dawg! #RoseBowl https://t.co/AuKE8tJHHS pic.twitter.com/SYzYVUrs6N — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) January 2, 2024

Michigan’s sideline reaction on the final play. pic.twitter.com/yvDBuwPkrA — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire