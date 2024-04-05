All-America point guard transfers to Kentucky as part of fast break for Kenny Brooks era

All-America point guard Georgia Amoore is a Kentucky Wildcat.

Amoore, who ranks No. 3 on Virginia Tech’s career scoring list, announced via social media Thursday night that she would be moving to UK as a graduate transfer. She referenced the fact that both she and famed rapper and Kentucky Wildcats superfan Drake would both be “rocking Kentucky blue.”

Following four standout seasons at Virginia Tech, the Ballarat, Australia, native elected to follow new UK head coach Kenny Brooks to Lexington in lieu of entering her name in the 2024 WNBA Draft. After Brooks’ departure for Kentucky, all eyes were on two-time First Team All-ACC selection Amoore, with several mock drafts predicting Amoore to go in the first round.

Though Second-Team All-America center Liz Kitley exhausted her final season of eligibility at Virginia Tech, the other half of one of the sport’s most talked about duos had a big decision to make ahead of Monday’s deadline to declare for the WNBA Draft. This season, Amoore helped the Hokies to the ACC regular season title and a record of 25-8 (14-4 ACC). Virginia Tech, which lost Kitley to a torn ACL late in the season, fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Baylor in Blacksburg.

After averaging 18.8 points and 6.8 assists per game this season, the 5-foot-6 Amoore left Virginia Tech with a slew of record book appearances, including third in career games started (121), third in career points (1,853) and first in both career assists (656) and career assist/turnover ratio (1.8).

She is now the third player formerly tied to Virginia Tech to commit to UK. Sophomore junior college prospect Amelia Hassett and Virginia Tech freshman center transfer Clara Strack also announced their commitments to Kentucky on Thursday.

Georgia Amoore joins Kentucky as a graduate transfer and has only one season of college eligibility remaining, but the point guard brings instant stability to the Wildcats’ backcourt for new head coach Kenny Brooks.

Amoore earned Third Team All-America recognition from The Associated Press in 2024.

Amoore said goodbye to Hokies fans in an Instagram post March 28, thanking the community for embracing her and declaring that Virginia Tech “will always be home.” The post did not make clear whether she would be going pro or entering the portal as a graduate transfer.

“Hokie Nation — ,” Amoore wrote. “What a ride these past four years have been. But it’s time to say goodbye. It’s been a blessing to be part of this family. I’ve built a home here in Blacksburg and lifelong friendships that I’ll always hold close. Special thank you to my coaches for their love and support. Lots of hugs to my teammates who have gifted me the memories of a lifetime. There aren’t enough words in the world that can express the gratitude I have for this place. Because this place … will always be home. #5.”

In Amoore’s choosing of Kentucky, the Wildcats immediately gained a backcourt anchor with a career scoring average of 14.7 points per contest over four seasons.

Georgia Amoore played four seasons for Kenny Brooks at Virginia Tech before following UK’s new head coach to Lexington. She averaged 18.8 points and 6.8 assists per game this season.

At Brooks’ introductory press conference on March 28, he said he had not yet had conversations with any player on the Wildcats’ 2023-24 roster or Ramiya White, UK’s lone 2024 signee.

Only graduate guard Emma King is unable to return for UK’s 2024-25 season, having this season used her fifth year of eligibility granted by the NCAA following the COVID-19 pandemic. Leading scorer Ajae Petty and freshman forward Janaé Walker are the only two players to publicly declare their intentions to enter the transfer portal. Petty and Walker, as well as seniors Nyah Leveretter, Eniya Russell and Maddie Scherr are not listed on UK’s 2024-25 roster online, though Leveretter, Russell and Scherr have yet to issue public comment regarding their future plans. Each retains their COVID year of eligibility.

