America should offer refuge to victims of forced slavery instead of weaponizing their pain

In June, Attorney General Merrick Garland reversed three Trump Administration rulings that severely limited asylum rights for refugees fleeing domestic abuse and gang violence. Garland was right to take this step. The Trump-era rulings were badly wrong, for example, in failing to recognize that many Central American victims of domestic abuse are victims of violence arising from sex discrimination, and thereby entitled to asylum on that basis.

But the Biden administration should also reverse another Trump-era asylum ruling that is even more egregious: a decision absurdly holding that civilians used as slave laborers by terrorist groups are ineligible for asylum because their forced labor qualifies as “material support for terrorism” under federal law restricting asylum claims. America’s asylum system should provide refuge to victims of slavery imposed by terrorists. Instead, it now perversely holds their oppression against them.

Law ignores facts about slave laborers

In Matter of A-C-M (2018), the Justice Department’s Board of Immigration Appeals rejected a Salvadoran woman's application for asylum on precisely that basis. This terrible menace to national security “was kidnapped by guerrillas in El Salvador in 1990 and was coerced into undergoing weapons training and performing forced labor in the form of cooking, cleaning, and washing their clothes.” Previously, the left-wing guerrillas “forced [her] to witness her husband, a sergeant in the Salvadoran Army, dig his own grave before being killed.”

The majority opinion of the Board concluded that “an alien provides 'material support' to a terrorist organization, regardless of whether it was intended to aid the organization, if the act has a “logical and reasonably foreseeable tendency to promote, sustain, or maintain the organization, even if only to a de minimis degree.” In a dissenting opinion, Board member Linda Wentland criticized the majority's ridiculously broad definition of “material support,” pointing out that the word “material” should not be interpreted to include very minor “de minimis” assistance.

But there is an even more basic flaw in the ruling. In the asylum context, providing “material support” to terrorists should be an at least somewhat voluntary activity. Slave labor surely does not qualify.

A slave laborer forced to work for terrorists is not a threat to American security, nor can she said to be a true supporter of the terrorist organization. Read in context, the word “support” should be interpreted as something akin to “willingly aid,” not accidentally and surely not by performing forced labor.

The majority cited an earlier 2016 BIA decision holding that the “material support” statute does not include an exception for “duress.” That ruling, too, is egregiously wrong (though less so, since it involved a far less extreme degree of coercion), and should have been overruled (as the Board had the power to do). Moreover, slavery backed by the threat of death, goes well beyond mere ordinary duress. If nothing else, equating slave labor with material support for terrorism is precluded by the longstanding canon against absurdity in legal interpretation, a rule that even most strictly textualist judges, such as the late Justice Antonin Scalia, adhere to.

Matter of A-C-M has implications that go far beyond the specific case of one Salvadoran woman. It affects many thousands of other potential asylum seekers. Numerous insurgents and terrorist organizations around the world use forced labor. The most notorious recent example was ISIS, which enslaved captured civilians—particularly women and children—on a massive scale. Under A-C-M, Yazidi women used as sex slaves by ISIS must be denied asylum because, as the BIA might put it, their forced labor had a “reasonably foreseeable tendency to promote, sustain, or maintain the [ISIS] organization” by improving the morale of ISIS fighters who raped them.

Unless and until they are overruled by the Attorney General, a federal court, or BIA itself, decisions like this one are binding on Department of Homeland Security officials and immigration judges who consider asylum claims.

You don't have be a legal theorist to realize that this ruling is both ridiculous and cruel. But I have been a law professor for almost twenty years. And Matter of A-C-M is the most egregious modern case I have seen in all that time.

'Certification' power to reverse the law

Attorney General Garland can reverse Matter of A-C-M, with a mere stroke of his pen. All he need do is use his “certification” power, which empowers the Attorney General to review and reverse BIA decisions.

This authority was used extensively under prior administrations, including under Trump, when Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeatedly used it to reverse BIA rulings favoring immigrants.

The certification system has its flaws. It may well be preferable for all immigration law rulings to be made by fully independent courts, free of control by the executive branch. Ideally, Congress should make clear that escaped slave laborers are eligible for asylum, not leave the matter up to executive discretion. But unless and until Congress changes the system, the certification power exists, and there is plenty of precedent for using it. Attorney General Garland should take this opportunity to use it to reverse an egregious decision at odds with humanity, the rule of law, and just plain common sense.

