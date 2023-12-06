America Ferrera slicked flick bob just nailed three trends in one

Michael Tran - Getty Images

From stalking her Instagram, it looked like America Ferrera joined the bob squad around 9/10 weeks ago, and since then she's been smashing out win after win when it comes to styling the new 'do. Even more proof of just how versatile short hair can actually be. But this might be our favourite take on her bob yet. The actress attended ELLE's 2023 Women In Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday (5 December) and nailed three trends in one with her look. A hair hat trick, if you will.



Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Firstly of course the bob itself. The dominating chop of 2022/23, that shows no signs of going anywhere. Secondly a good old 'slick. Up, down, short, long; slicked waxy hair always adds a little extra glamour to a red carpet look. And finally, the delicious, delectable and delightful cartoon flick. We're seeing more and more styles that have that surreal, animated look, particularly when it comes to a retro flick. And it's a vibe.

You can get a better look at just how swooping and stylised it is, up against a light backdrop.

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

The Barbie star, who was interviewed for the brand's Women in Hollywood Portfolio, gave a rousing speech at the awards (which you can read the full transcript of here) telling the audience; "The power of women will move us forward in our lives and in our industries, and we will not stop telling our stories. I have to take this opportunity to thank some of the women in Hollywood who have helped me grow into the hot, powerful, confident, gorgeous, glowing woman that I am today."

Here's to listing hot and gorgeous alongside powerful 👏🏽👏🏽 👏🏽 Because it's totally ok to celebrate both!

Follow Elena on Instagram

You Might Also Like