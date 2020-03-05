America East Tournament 2020: Bracket, how to watch, dates, preview, location

For the 4th year in a row, the road to the NCAA Tournament in the America East Conference will go through Burlington, Vermont. The Vermont Catamounts had another very impressive season in the conference, going 14-2 and 24-7 overall.



The Catamounts are led by head coach John Becker, 4-time America East Coach of the Year. Becker has turned Vermont into a mid-major powerhouse that is trying to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the 3rd time in 4 years.



UMBC and Stony Brook were the last two teams to make it to March Madness from the America East not named Vermont. The Retrievers and Seawolves both won at Vermont this year, handing the Catamounts their only two conference losses. They'll have to go on the road and do it again, if they have any hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament.









AMERICA EAST TOURNAMENT 2020 INFORMATION:

When is the 2020 America East Tournament?



The America East Tournament is March 7, 10, 14. The America East Championship Game is on Sunday, March 14th.



Where is the 2020 America East Tournament?



The America East Tournament is hosted at the campus site of the higher-seeded team for each matchup. The No. 1 seed has homecourt advantage throughout the tournament.



How to watch the 2020 America East Tournament?



The Quarterfinals and Semifinals of the America East Championship will be streamed on ESPN+. The Championship game will air on ESPN 2.



Who is the defending 2019 America East Champion?



Vermont defeated UMBC last year, 66-49 to capture their 2nd America East Conference title in 3 years.





























AMERICA EAST TOURNAMENT 2020 BRACKET:

America East Tournament Quarterfinals (3/7, Times ET)

- No. 5 New Hampshire at No. 4 UMBC, 1:00 pm (ESPN 3)

- No. 6 UMass Lowell at No. 3 Hartford, 5:00 pm (ESPN 3)

- No. 7 Albany at No. 2 Stony Brook, 7:00 pm (ESPN 3)

- No. 8 Maine at No. 1 Vermont, 7:00 pm (ESPN 3)



America East Tournament Semifinals (3/10, Times ET)

- Lowest remaining seed at Highest Remaining seed TBD (ESPN 3)

- 2nd lowest remaining seed at 2nd highest remaining seed TBD (ESPN 3)



America East Tournament Championship (3/14, Times ET)

- Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed 11:00 am ET (ESPN 2)























America East Tournament 2020 Preview:

Vermont is the heavy favorite to win the America East, but sometimes that hasn't worked out in their favor.



The Catamounts were stunned at home in the America East Championship game in 2018 to UMBC, losing on a last-second 3-pointer. Last year, Vermont got their revenge against UMBC, beating the Retrievers and getting back to the NCAA Tournament.



There's a possibility we could get Round 3 between these schools. Even though UMBC is only 8-8 in-conference this season they have won 6 of their last 8 games and always seem to play well this time of the year.



Stony Brook, the #2-seed in the America East, has the second-best defensive team in the conference allowing only 65.6 points per game and one of the best scorers in the conference, Elijah Olaniyi (18.2 PPG). The Seawolves are one of the main threats to Vermont along with UMBC, but in the end, this conference is all about the Catamounts.



Led by Anthony Lamb, one of the best players in the country, who is averaging 16.5 PPG and 7.3 RPG, the senior is a mismatch nightmare. They average the second-most points in the America East (71.6 PPG) and are the best defensive team, only giving up 59.3 PPG. That's a pretty good formula for success.



PICK: No. 1 Vermont





















