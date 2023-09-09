America’s best fans are already lining up to tailgate for Browns vs. Bengals

There are no fans like those who follow the Cleveland Browns. Despite heartbreak after heartbreak, the thousands of worthless jerseys donated to Goodwill, and just two playoff appearances since the franchise returned in 1999, they still line up every week to support this team. And the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals will be no different.

Even though the game is still a day away, fans are already lining up outside of the famous Municipal lot to tailgate ahead of their showdown with their interstate rival. In a video posted by Paul Brown (no not that Paul Brown), fans can be seen lining up at 10 AM this morning, 26 hours before game time in preparation for the season-opener festivities.

Can the Browns pull off the upset and reward America’s best fans with a Week 1 win against the Bengals? We are just one sleep away from finding out the answer to that question.

10am the Saturday morning before the game #Browns fans already drinking shots waiting for the muni tailgate to officially open – Best fans in the world … pic.twitter.com/M0H7TrA2GL — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) September 9, 2023

