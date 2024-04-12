Amen Thompson gets the And-1

It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
Let's check in on the teams that have helped — or hurt — their chances of reaching the playoffs the most through 2 weeks of play.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
There are no easy shots at Augusta National. Here are nine of the toughest.
Matt Harmon and the Yahoo Fantasy pod are back with part two of our 'Draft Deep Dive' series on the wide receivers. Charles McDonald and Harmon look at the Texas and Washington WRs as well as identify their favorite deep sleepers on day two and three of the draft.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional needs series with the wide receivers ahead of the NFL Draft.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.
What does Minnesota need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
There's no one standout pass rusher from this year's group, but plenty of styles for teams to pick from in the draft.
The story of O.J. Simpson is both simple and complicated, both overwhelming and easy. Mostly it was tragic.
Alonso, 42, was set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
Holiday is declining his $37.3 million player option for 2024-2025.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
It's close between the top two for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and there are a ton of other guys worth getting excited about in a deep class.
Nothing has gone right for the Bucks this season, and it's tough to imagine how the situation can improve.
The latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
With a few new tricks in his arsenal, Rodón delivered with 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, will join the Orioles on Wednesday.