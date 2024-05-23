Amelia Lech returns to the Plains for another year

With the conclusion of another season in Auburn softball, big decisions are now being made across the organization. The staff is trying to figure out who will replace Mickey Dean as the head coach, and players are trying to decide whether they should stay on the Plains or not.

For star transfer Amelia Lech, that decision was easy, as she announced her return to the Tigers’ organization on Monday.

A very consistent starter, Lech was the team’s leader in home runs with 12 on the season, posting six doubles to go along with it. This totaled over half of her hits as going for extra bases, being a vital source of offensive production on the team.

She posted a .239 batting average for the year with 37 RBIs, racking up 28 walks to go along with it. Her RBI count led the team during the season, while her walks were the second most.

She was also reliable in the field, posting .989 fielding percentage as a utility player.

Lech will enter second season at Auburn joined by KK McCrary, who also announced her return to the program recently.

