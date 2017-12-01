Ameer Abdullah, T.J. Lang questionable for Lions

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hurt his ankle on Thanksgiving, but there’s no question about his status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Stafford was a full participant in practice all week and will be in the lineup as the Lions try to bounce back from their loss to the Vikings. There’s less clarity on a couple of other offensive starters.

Running back Ameer Abdullah and right guard T.J. Lang both returned to practice on Friday as limited participants after missing the first two days of the week. Abdullah hurt his neck against the Vikings while Lang is dealing with a foot injury and both players have been listed as questionable.

If Lang can’t play, Detroit will be without two starting offensive linemen. Center Travis Swanson has been ruled out with the knee injury that knocked him out last Thursday.