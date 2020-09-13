Amed Rosario, Luis Rojas explain what went wrong on final play of Mets defeat

The Mets suffered an abrupt ending in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. With two outs in the ninth inning, a throw over to first caught SS Amed Rosario, taking the bat out of LF Jeff McNeil's hands and delivering a tough defeat for the Mets (21-25).

Picked off by Blue Jays RHP Rafael Dolis after reaching first on a dropped third strike to the backstop, Rosario's miscue scrapped a hopeful Mets comeback attempt before it could start. After the game, Rosario explained the sequence from his perspective.

"At that point of the game, I have, pretty much, a red light," he said through an interpreter. "So I wasn't thinking about taking off. But the pitcher does have a quick move and, like you said, it was a close play."

Mets manager Luis Rojas delved deeper into Rosario's play at first. Rojas referenced how, after PH Brandon Nimmo's lead-off walk, Dolis flashed a good move before the double play by C Wilson Ramos.

"(Dolis has) definitely got quick feet -- did it with Nimmo earlier in the inning -- but Amed's quickness and no flinching or anything, I feel like, in a situation like that, you've got to get back quickly," Rojas said. "We spoke briefly about the situation and he thought he was a little bit too far off the bag. That's what he told me. But his reaction was just a step slow and that's what probably might've got him. It looked really close in the replay.

"But it's in that situation where, ideally, we don't want that to happen. Maybe later in the at-bat, if McNeil falls behind, we'd rather take the out on a steal attempt or something. But we definitely want McNeil hitting in that situation down by a run and winning run, go-ahead run at the plate."



A rubber match awaits at Sahlen Field in Buffalo with Sunday's 3:07 p.m. game on SNY after the Blue Jays (25-20) stole a win to even the series. Rosario, who had a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, was not into moral victories Saturday.

"It felt good, but at the end of the day, we lost," Rosario said. "So I can't get too happy. So you tell me -- how am I supposed to feel after we just lost a game like that?"