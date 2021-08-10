AMC Entertainment to Accept Bitcoin Payments for Movie Tickets

BeInCrypto –

Cinema-goers will soon be able to pay with bitcoin at AMC theaters in the United States according to an announcement on Aug 9.

According to AMC CEO Adam Aron, the movie theater chain will have the IT systems in place to accept bitcoin payments by the end of 2021.

Bring on the bitcoin

He made the comments while speaking during an Aug 9 conference call regarding the company’s second-quarter results, according to CNBC. Aron also revealed that the cinema chain will also start accepting Apple Pay and Google Pay.

