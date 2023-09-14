Ambulance delays at A&Es prevent crews attending 155,000 callouts a month

Ambulances queue outside hospital

Delays to ambulances being able to hand patients over to A&Es last year could have prevented crews attending as many as 155,000 jobs each month.

New analysis from the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) found that two million hours were lost by paramedics waiting outside emergency departments beyond the 15-minute target time in the 12 months to March 2023.

A report titled Taking Stock, published on Thursday, said the accumulative delays were “roughly the same as the time taken to complete 155,000 ambulance job cycles every month”.

It added that it was the equivalent of a fifth of all incidents that required an ambulance.

“Unsurprisingly, fewer available vehicles affects the time it takes ambulances not waiting outside hospitals to reach new patients,” the report said.

‘Precarious position’

It described a “perfect positive correlation” between the volume of delays to hand patients over and the mean response time for the most serious incidents.

Martin Flaherty, managing director of AACE, said they “welcome the priority focus” on handover delays from the Government, which have improved since March, but said “we remain in a precarious position”.

“There is subsequently no room for complacency and considerable work for us all to continue to do to prevent handover delays,” he said. “The situation a decade ago was highly concerning, with a fifth of handovers taking longer than 15 minutes yet today that figure is more than two-thirds.”

He added that delays to hand over patients to A&E were “almost unheard of” in 2011, but they happened in 14 per cent of cases over the period studied.

The report found that 440,000 people faced “potential harm” as a result of ambulances spending more than an hour outside emergency departments, which is more than one in 10 of patients who needed an ambulance to take them to an emergency department.

The AACE said it “increased the risk of them experiencing additional, sometimes serious harm – and even death”.

The issue became worse during last winter as 128,000 ambulances waited over an hour, and 1,814 waited more than 10 hours in December alone.

The delays are caused by a lack of capacity within the hospitals to accommodate patients arriving by ambulance.

The NHS has set hospitals a target for this winter to reduce delays and ensure 90 per cent of patients are handed over to A&E staff within 30 minutes.

The NHS was approached for comment.