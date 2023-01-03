Ambulance comes out for Bills’ Damar Hamlin, trainer conduct CPR on field

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has sustained an unbelievably scary injury against the Cincinnati Bengals.

At the end of the first quarter, Hamlin made what appeared to be a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the frame. In fact, Hamlin even got up.

Then the situation that unfolded took a turn for the worst.

Hamlin collapsed to the field.

According to numerous reports including ESPN’s Lisa Salters, CPR was administered to Hamlin soon after by the training staff.

Check back for updates…

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire