Ambulance carts Bills’ Dane Jackson off field after awkward collision (video)

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson took an ugly looking hit against the Titans via friendly fire. The outcome was an ambulance pulling out of the tunnel at Highmark Stadium to take him off the field.

On a Titans pass by quarterback Ryan Tannehill just before halftime on Monday Night Football, Jackson tackled receiver Treylon Burks.

Jackson was attempting to take him down from behind. Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds went to knock into him from the front side of the receiver.

On the bang-bang play, Edmunds ended up going over the top of Burks and awkwardly hit Jackson and his neck rolled back.

A clip of the play can be found below:

Prayers up for Dane Jackson. Damn. pic.twitter.com/R3ms0m4UwV — TodayInSports Co. (@TodayInSportsCo) September 20, 2022

