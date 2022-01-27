Ambry Thomas returns to full 49ers practice after sitting out

49ers CB Thomas returns to full practice after sitting out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas, who made the game-clinching interception in the 49ers' Week 18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, was a full participant at practice on Thursday.

Thomas sustained a deep knee contusion in the 49ers' first-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys and was not in uniform for the team's upset victory over top-seeded Green Bay in the divisional round on Saturday night.

Thomas was limited at practice on Wednesday. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thomas was scheduled for a full practice on Thursday.

Veteran Dontae Johnson started at left cornerback against the Packers in place of Thomas and played well in the 49ers' 13-10 victory at Lambeau Field.

#49ers pre-practice report via Kyle Shanahan:



No practice

LT Trent Williams (ankle)



Limited

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

RB Jeff Wilson (ankle)



Full

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 27, 2022

Left tackle Trent Williams was scheduled to sit out his second consecutive practice with a right ankle sprain. His status for the 49ers' NFC Championship Game against the Rams remains in question. On Wednesday, Shanahan addressed the expectations for Williams to be available to play on Sunday.

"In Trent's mind, there's no way he's not playing," Shanahan said. "That's why he was so crushed last game because he believed he would and his body wouldn't let him. So, hopefully, we'll have some better luck this game. But I know he believes he's playing, and so do I."

Running backs Elijah Mitchell (knee) and Jeff Wilson (ankle) were scheduled to return to limited practice on Thursday. Both players did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains listed on the 49ers' injury report with a right thumb injury. Garoppolo continues to be a full participant during practices.

