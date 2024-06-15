Ambrosini suggests Loftus-Cheek can become elite for Milan: “He has everything”

Since joining AC Milan last summer from Chelsea, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has shown how good he can be on several occasions, but Massimo Ambrosini believes there is still work to do before he can be considered an elite midfielder.

At the Blues, Loftus-Cheek always seemed like a player who could go to the very top, but whether he would would be down to his injury record. Unfortunately for him, the London club deemed that his injuries were halting his progression too much, and Milan picked up an intriguing profile for a bargain price.

A physical monster gifted with technical ability and an understanding of the game that only the elite midfielders possess, the Rossoneri have found a player who can change games in seconds. However, there are questions about how often that player appears.

The Englishman’s biggest problem is no longer his injury record, but perhaps it is a result of it. Over the past few seasons, the midfielder has struggled to play consistent minutes, and with the Diavolo, he is playing regularly, but he does not shine consistently.

Of course, this can be attributed to his lack of regular minutes in recent years, but it is still an issue that needs addressing, and Ambrosini has suggested that this may have been the reason he came to Milan originally when speaking to OLBG, and his comments have been relayed by Milan News.

“He has everything as a top player, but we need to see him play at that level in every game and not once in three. He has everything, but he does not show his qualities enough, that is his problem. Maybe that is why Chelsea let him go.”