Ambitious Surrey want to build second ground away from the Oval

A general view of play during day one of the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Surrey and Middlesex at The Kia Oval on May 20, 2021 in London, England.

Surrey have ambitious plans to build a second ground away from the Oval, becoming the first county team to boast two bases they own.

The proposals are part of a long-term vision for the club and underline its financial muscle compared to the other 17 counties. While Surrey look to identify a new site, their rivals north of the river, Middlesex, are playing two games in Essex next summer to save money.

“Long term, we would love to have a second ground that we own and operate where our academy can be based. Identifying where that is and what the right location and facility is will take a long time,” said Oli Slipper, the Surrey chairman.

“There will be increased pressure on the main facility here at the Kia Oval to house both men and women’s cricket so the ability to have somewhere else we control and own is quite important. It is a 10-year plan but financially something you need to start preparing for because it is not like we can buy it off the shelf. We need a relative amount of investment to get a greenfield site up and running.”

The club will open a 95-bed hotel in the first quarter of next year opposite the Hobbs Gates and built on the former Ovalhouse Theatre site. They also own the White House next door; a listed building that was the birthplace of Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, and have planning permission to turn it into a combination of office and residential use. Construction of new NFL-style changing rooms for the players are being completed this winter.

There has been plenty of development at the Oval in recent years - AFP/Daniel Leal

Surrey are strong backers of plans to introduce a new ownership model in the Hundred which will see them awarded a 50 percent stake in the Oval Invincibles. Slipper told Telegraph Sport the club’s aim is to incorporate the Hundred franchise into its own business, potentially becoming the Surrey Invincibles.

However, Test cricket remains hugely important financially for all the Test grounds and the Bazball revolution has increased ticket interest with sales for next summer’s Sri Lanka Test at the Oval ahead at the same stage for the South Africa Test in 2022 (Ashes always sell quicker).

“Test cricket is massively important, not just for revenue but from tradition and heritage point of view. We love the fact we are the last Test match,” said Slipper.

“It is the most important spectator product this ground has, long may that continue. We are guaranteed a Test match up to 2031. Next year against Sri Lanka will be challenging with a Friday start in September but five years after that we have some really good games and we are as confident as we can be that we will sell out.”